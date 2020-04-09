Ira Harge Jr. said he felt like he accomplished all he could as a boys basketball coach.
So he took on a new challenge Wednesday night.
Harge, who spent the past seven years as the head coach at Pecos, resigned to take on the athletic director position at Española Valley. He joins recently hired Española Public Schools Superintendent Fred Trujillo, who held the same post at Pecos Independent Schools until March. Harge will take over as AD from Theresa Flores on July 1.
Harge said Trujillo approached him about the job right after the season ended, but he was content to stay at Pecos while also working for the Española-based company Computer Assets. However, when he was furloughed by the company after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state, his situation changed.
“That was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Harge said. “I reached out [to Trujillo] and I interviewed. I’m glad I did. I think that Española is a diamond in the rough. I think they have some great athletes and, hopefully, we can go in there and help them become a Pecos.”
Harge played a huge role in turning Pecos’ athletic program into one of the best in the state, as he guided the Panthers to a 151-50 mark during his tenure and four straight state titles. The last one came in March with a 63-53 win over Magdalena as Pecos completed a 29-1 season. Over the last four years, the Panthers went 114-8 and lost to just two teams in their classification.
That played a key role in the athletic program earning the New Mexico Activities Association’s Director’s Cup title in its class four consecutive years. The Director’s Cup is given to schools in each class based upon overall success in athletics, activities and sportsmanship.
Harge said he did an internship at Pecos while he completed his sports administration degree, also gaining experience in scheduling and budgeting as a men’s basketball assistant at New Mexico Highlands University under his brother, Joe Harge, from 2008-13. Ira Harge added that his ultimate goal was to move on to an administrative position.
“When I came to Pecos, I eventually wanted to get to this level — to the athletic director level,” Harge said. “I went through all the training and classes to be an administrator. So, I am excited for the opportunity. I can’t say I will never coach again, but my goal is to be an administrator. I wanted to coach coaches and help them.”
While his teams were sterling on the court, off-the-court issues plagued the program under Harge. Three of his coaches were accused of raping female students. One of them, varsity assistant Dominick Baca, pleaded guilty to raping two Pecos students in November. Another, middle school coach Josh Rico, was arrested in February on charges he raped and sexually exploited several students since 2013. And in 2018, middle school assistant Apolonio Blea was charged with raping a 14-year-old female Mora student while he was a basketball manager at Mora in 2016. The case was dismissed last year, pending further investigation.
Harge said he understands some people will question whether he is fit to take on the job, but he added that the Pecos school district did background checks on the coaches prior to their hirings, and they all passed. He said those types of incidents have become a problem in the state, and he will emphasize a thorough screening process for prospective coaches at Española.
“We always do a background check on every applicant through [Pecos],” Harge said. “Anything that they may or may not be doing on the side, we hope we catch. But if there is no police record, how are you supposed to know what they’re doing? We’re going to do our due diligence and hope that we get the best candidates and hope those candidates are on the up and up.”
One of Harge’s first objectives as athletic director will be filling head-coaching vacancies in football and volleyball. Delfino Quintana filled in as the interim head coach for the football program after Miguel Medina resigned abruptly in July, while volleyball coach JuliAnn Martinez was let go after a 7-13 season.
Then there is the overriding issue of the upcoming fall season, and Harge admitted he is not sure what will happen as the coronavirus pandemic continues. He said he and other administrators are working on a variety of plans in the event there is no time for programs to implement their offseason programs and if the fall season is shortened.
“We don’t know when we will be able to play again and when the kids will be able to go to school again,” Harge said. “With that in mind, I anticipate a shortened season and I anticipate that we will be rushing through things. But we have a plan for all of that.”
