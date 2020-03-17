While some private gyms and athletic clubs in Santa Fe remain open, there is a nagging question about how they are keeping those facilities clean and the protocols they have implemented to make customers feel safe amid the rapidly growing outbreak of COVID-19 nationwide.
The New Mexican attempted to reach out to several businesses Tuesday but talked only with managers at Santa Fe Tennis and Swim Club and the Rosemarie Shellaberger Tennis Center.
Bernadette Holberg, the assistant general manager for the Santa Fe Tennis and Swim Club, said administrators have consistently monitored updates on the coronavirus within the state and instituted policies to limit contact among members as well as with employees.
Holberg said the club does not have a high volume of traffic, especially with the pool closed because it is out of season, and has only one indoor court that it cleans after every game. It also removed water coolers from the outdoor courts because members often touch them, and instructed members to use their rackets to roll balls to each other when playing. She added that common grounds are cleaned three times a day.
“There is a certain amount of traffic we’re used to,” Holberg said. “And we have put some restrictions on guest members, too.”
Holberg said, however, that the club will hold a meeting Wednesday to determine whether it will continue to stay open and how it will operate for the near future.
Eric Rose, the director of tennis at Shellaberger, said the center usually has about 25 people come through its doors during the day to play. He added that he canceled its “Top Dog Doubles” league for the meantime, as well as other adult and junior programs.
Rose said the league cancellation was his call.
Rose said he implemented stringent cleaning instructions to ensure the safety of his members. The common areas are cleaned every hour, from door handles to light switches to the front desks. Hand sanitizers are at the front desk and in all restrooms, while towels are bleached and disinfected. Each court also has tissue and sanitizing wipes.
The effect has been a rise in the number of hours for the cleaning crews, from about 15 to almost 40 per week. Rose said the center has continued with a normal staff size, but the fluidity of the pandemic can dictate his actions by the day.
“It’s hard to know [what to do] from day to day,” Rose said. “It seems like the new normal keeps changing.”
The general manager of the Planet Fitness on Cerrillos Road referred all questions to the company’s media relations department, which did not respond to a phone message and an email. Phone messages left for the Anytime Fitness locations on St. Michael’s Drive and Airport Road were not returned, although the Airport location had a voicemail that indicated it was still open on a 24-hour basis with regular staff hours and would update its message with any updates.
Railyard Fitness is not taking any visitors but is open for its members. The Santa Fe Athletic Company did not return phone messages.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.