Los Alamos sprinter Melaki Gutierrez, left, and Santa Fe High’s Bryce Melton, right, get edged out by La Cueva’s Tanner Montaño in the 100-meter Thursday during Rio Rancho Cleveland’s Storm Relays in Rio Rancho.
RIO RANCHO — Bryce Melton hates to lose, even if he is still recovering from a strained right hip flexor tendon.
The Santa Fe High sophomore returned to competition on the track Thursday afternoon at Rio Rancho Cleveland’s Storm Relays at Lightning Rod Stadium after a 10-day absence because of the injury he suffered at the Chandler Rotary Invitational in Arizona.
Facing perhaps the most competitive 100-meter field he has seen this season, Melton saw his glass as half empty. While he recorded a personal-best time of 10.92 seconds in the third and final heat, it was only good enough for third place. He trailed winner Tanner Montaño of Albuquerque La Cueva and Los Alamos’ Melaki Gutierrez, who barely outleaned Melton by 0.01 to take the runner-up spot.
“Still not happy with it,” Melton said. “I just wanna win.”
However, Melton improved his time by 0.11 over his previous best, an 11.04 at Bernalillo’s Mike Pecos Invitational. It should be noted this was just his third 100 of the season, and it was his first action since winning the 200 race at Chandler, where he set the state’s best time at 21.85.
The win led to his injury, as he was trying to finish the long jump at the same time he ran the 200. Melton said the hip was hurting before the race, but it got progressively worse after he ran it.
“I was so tight, and [the long jump officials] were running out of time because I was holding them up on the long jump,” Melton said. “I told them I’d be back, but everybody was finishing. I had to go for it, but I wasn’t ready, and I pulled it.”
He sat out last week’s Golden Spike Classic to let it heal, but Melton said his physical therapist even told him he recommended not running. He said the pain has subsided, and he described the sensation he feels as nagging as opposed to painful.
“I just wanted to try it,” Melton said.
Melton has a couple of days to recover before heading to Great Friends of UNM Track Complex for the Marilyn Sepulveda Meet of Champions on Monday. Melton will compete in the 100 and 200, where he will go up against Montaño, Gutierrez, plus La Cueva’s Christian Buzzard and Cleveland’s Evan Wysong in both events.
Gutierrez was as disappointed as Melton at his 100 performance, although he felt his start coming out of the blocks was much better. However, he said Montaño started to pull away at about the halfway mark and he could not match his pace.
“I couldn’t get my legs pumping that fast like I usually do,” Gutierrez said. “He just took off, and I was really close to the other guys, but I couldn’t see them.”
Gutierrez’s feelings were based on his goal not to be just the best sprinter in the state, but one of the best nationally. He got a taste of that at the Chandler Rotary, as he faced Jordan Washington, a top-20 sprinter from Jordan High School in Long Beach, Calif.
Washington won the race in 10.45, and Gutierrez was 0.42 back as he placed seventh in the heat and eighth overall. Gutierrez said his parents recorded his race, and it gives him a chance to study an elite runner.
“I can see what I did wrong and see how they’re racing,” Gutierrez said. “I know I need to work on my start.”
Meanwhile, Santa Fe Prep showed up for the event dominated by big schools not looking for wins but for improvement. If any group exemplified that, it was the Blue Griffins’ 800 relay squad. While the foursome of Cyrus Hnasko, Kiran Belyeu, Weston Stump and Asher Nathan placed sixth, the time of 1:33.00 qualified Prep for the Class 3A State Championships.
It was a 5.29-second improvement from its previous best. Hnasko said the squad worked especially hard on handoffs, which has been the weak link to recording a good time. The relay team’s only other competition came at last week’s Golden Spike Classic, and it was disqualified because of a bad baton exchange.
Hnasko said the winter-like weather took away a meet and limited practice time, which added to the relay’s struggles.
Consider it a problem solved.
“It’s really relieving to get a great mark down like that,” he said. “The first time we ran the 4-by-[200], it was in really bad conditions and in the wind. We ran it again, and he had troubles with our handoffs, and we DQ’ed. Today, having, more or less, clean handoffs was very rewarding. We put in a lot of work and it’s showing off.”
While Santa Fe Prep is shortening its times, Los Alamos’ Angelina Passalacqua is broadening her horizons. The state champion hurdler and jumper can now add thrower to her repertoire. The junior entered the javelin competition, the first time she has competed in the event this year.
Passalacqua threw 99 feet on her first attempt, which was the best of the day. She said it was good to get away from her usual routine of running sprints and hurdles.
“I threw it once last year, and I haven’t practiced it yet this year,” Passalacqua said. “It’s good for me. The hurdles, I’ve been having a little love-hate relationship with this year. I took a break from them at the last meet. Doing something different will be fun and make this season a little more exciting.”
There was some excitement in an old standby — the 400 relay. She was part of a group that ran a 47.48 as the Lady Hilltoppers ran away with the win by more than 2 seconds. The time was a new school record, shattering the old one that was set in 2012 by a full second.
If the relay can continue its improvement, it could challenge not only for the Class 4A state mark, which can be set only at the state meet, but it could set a new overall state mark. The current one is held by Cleveland’s 2016 relay, set when there were six classes in the state instead of the current five.
Passalacqua followed that with a 15.77 time in the 100 hurdles, which won the event by a tenth of a second and was her best time of the season. She won it despite anticipating a showdown with La Cueva’s Sima Lucero, but she was a late scratch for the race.
The two should get their chance to face off Monday at the Sepulveda meet. Passalacqua also will compete in the long jump and the 300 hurdles.