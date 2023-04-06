RIO RANCHO — Bryce Melton hates to lose, even if he is still recovering from a strained right hip flexor tendon.

The Santa Fe High sophomore returned to competition on the track Thursday afternoon at Rio Rancho Cleveland’s Storm Relays at Lightning Rod Stadium after a 10-day absence because of the injury he suffered at the Chandler Rotary Invitational in Arizona.

Facing perhaps the most competitive 100-meter field he has seen this season, Melton saw his glass as half empty. While he recorded a personal-best time of 10.92 seconds in the third and final heat, it was only good enough for third place. He trailed winner Tanner Montaño of Albuquerque La Cueva and Los Alamos’ Melaki Gutierrez, who barely outleaned Melton by 0.01 to take the runner-up spot.