Play ball?
If a proposal that’s expected to reach Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as early as Thursday is approved, youth baseball and fast-pitch softball, as well as slow-pitch adult leagues around the state, could be back in action as soon as this weekend.
Dana Gilmer, who presides over the United States Specialty Sports Association’s central region extending from Albuquerque to the Four Corners area, was part of a multi-person panel that included the New Mexico Activities Association that met with Lt. Gov. Howie Morales on Monday to discuss a plan that would have teams cleared to conduct full practices as early as Saturday with recreational leagues resuming a full schedule by July 1.
“I’ve been kind of low-key on this because I don’t want to get people’s hopes up,” Gilmer said Wednesday night. “But apolitically here, I just don’t see her doing much on it.”
Gilmer said he researched New Mexico’s five bordering states to categorize their return-to-play protocols, speaking with promoters and the sanctioning bodies for baseball, girls fast-pitch softball and adult slow-pitch softball, then relayed his thoughts back to the New Mexico panel.
Gilmer identified four areas of emphasis and presented them to Morales: The physical impact on New Mexico being shut down, the mental impact of players and league officials not being allowed to play, the social impact of isolating and the economic toll the stoppage has produced.
Morales did not immediately respond to interview requests, but a spokesman with his office confirmed Monday’s meeting did take place and Morales was prepared to carry its findings to the governor.
Gilmer’s recommendations for New Mexico’s protocols would include limited interaction between players and as few as two spectators per player in sanctioned events, with possible expansion of dugouts and extra space along the fences to allow greater social distancing.
“I made it clear to everybody that the governor’s not going to let us write the protocols ourselves,” Gilmer said. “She might give us some input, but she won’t let us write them.”
According to Gilmer, the baseball arm of USSSA — which encompasses nearly 400 club teams of various age groups around the state — had an estimated economic impact of $114 million last year from tournaments that funneled money into local economies. The value goes up even higher, he said, when softball is factored in because “there are four times as many softball tournaments as baseball tournaments around the state” that cater to the roughly 440 fast-pitch softball teams and approximately 1,300 slow-pitch teams.
The vast majority of club baseball and softball teams have rosters filled with high school players who are otherwise prohibited from playing or practicing in observance of New Mexico’s health safety protocols.
While New Mexico remained closed due to health concerns over the novel coronavirus, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Utah and Arizona have all taken steps to get teams back on the field and resume normal activity. It wasn’t until Monday that the NMAA, which governs all high school sports programs, allowed athletes to voluntarily return. Teams are limited to five athletes and one coach in individual groups, making full workouts impossible.
If the governor approves USSSA’s measure, all of that will change by the weekend.
“If the five states around us can do it, why can’t we?” Gilmer said.
The concern, Gilmer said, is teams taking matters into their own hands and leaving the state to participate in regional tournaments with little or no health restrictions. Since Memorial Day, there have been 34 youth baseball teams that have ventured across state lines to find competition, Gilmer said.
One of those teams was in Phoenix, where the parents of one of the players both tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The player himself did not show any symptoms and, according to Gilmer, tested negative when he returned to Albuquerque. He is in a two-week quarantine, and no one in his family’s travel party had any direct contact with people at the Phoenix facility.
Gilmer also said he has received correspondence from parents, most expressing concern about when play in New Mexico will return, with one family of a high school senior softball player saying they are considering moving out of state because she is getting recruited to a number of schools who want to see her on the field before making any scholarship offers.
“If the end game is to really protect New Mexico citizens, then how is a policy that prohibits them from playing in the state and pushes them to go out of the state and then come back into the state — how is that working?” Gilmer said.
A potential tinderbox of debate could erupt if, Gilmer said, some teams are not allowed to play. If the state mandates that areas with high numbers of positive cases are prohibited from playing, it would open a new round of debate. If it’s not mandated, USSSA’s steering committee could take action and restrict their access.
“I would rationally not take teams from McKinley or San Juan County,” he said. “It’s not prudent. I don’t want to expose our kids, our families or our umpires. That would be based on the fact that it’s a hot spot up there. Those are the places that you don’t want to go.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.