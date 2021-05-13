ALBUQUERQUE — Sophia Gossum’s second-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle and fourth-place in the 100 free in Thursday’s Girls Swimming and Diving State Championships helped Santa Fe Prep win the small-school title for the third straight year.
The meet was held in about three hours at the Albuquerque Academy Natatorium. In typical years the meet is spread over two exhausting days, complete with preliminary rounds and hundreds of swimmers from all over the state. Thursday’s coronavirus-shortened meet was held without fans, had no prelims and all events were restricted to no more than 16 entrants.
The Blue Griffins’ 44 points was the most of any school in Class 1A-3A, well ahead of similar-sized schools Sandia Prep (26) and St. Michael’s (13). Host Albuquerque Academy won the overall title with 392 points while Santa Fe High finished 13th with 58.
The Demons’ best result came on the individual side with junior Samantha Spiers. She picked up 13 points in the 100 backstroke with a sixth-place result. She also swam on the Demons’ relay teams in the 200 freestyle (ninth), 200 medley (11th) and 400 free (12th), each of which picked up points for Santa Fe High’s team total.
Teammate Ruby Sallah competed in the 50 free and finished 12th — the same event where Gossum’s time of 24.96 seconds was second overall, less than half a second off the winning pace of Sarah Gormley from Las Cruces.
Santa Fe Prep coach Dave Caldwell said Wednesday he wasn’t sure what kind of shape Gossum was in heading into the meet. On Thursday, she showed it’s more than what happens to a swimmer physically.
“Here’s the deal: When you come to a meet like this, it’s not about what shape you’re in or about what you’re doing,” he said. “It’s about what’s between your ears and you’ve got to pin those ears back and be mentally tough. It’s that old adage, it’s 10 percent preparation and 90 percent mental, and she won the mental game this week.”
Gossum won her heat in the 100 free by about three seconds. The second heat had all of the state’s top qualifiers, meaning she had to sit back and watch her time get pushed by eight lanes of new swimmers.
“She’s swimming with blinders on, right?” Caldwell said. “Since it’s a sprint you’re pushing yourself as hard as you can, and that comes deep from within and that’s her resolve.”
Raylee Hunt of St. Michael’s carried the banner for the team. The only member of the Lady Horsemen to qualify for state, the eighth grader was 14th in the 100 free and tied — yes, tied — for eighth in the 100 breaststroke. Ties are rare in swimming where races are timed by the hundredths of a second. She did just that, equaling the 1 minute, 12.00 seconds of Los Alamos senior Katherine Elton.
Los Alamos had a solid effort, finishing third overall with 166 points. Taos was 20th with 16.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.