Jacquelyn Gorman’s past eight days have been a whirlwind of activity, and it seemed to catch up with her Saturday afternoon.
The St. Michael’s junior competed in three track and field events, including Monday’s Marilyn Speulveda Meet of Champions as one of the state’s top pole vaulters, and did a little bit of everything in the process.
Run the 100 and 300 hurdles at April 9’s Rio Rancho Invitational and Saturday’s Capital City Invitational at Santa Fe High School? Check.
Take the anchor leg of the 800 relay team to a second-place finish at the Capital City? She’s on it.
Win the pole vault and the triple jump at Capital City after taking eighth in the pole vault at the midseason All-Star Sepulveda meet and a sixth in the pole vault against Class 5A and 4A competition? Consider it done for the Class 3A athlete.
While it was clear the workload got to Gorman during her triumphant win in the triple jump at the Capital City meet, but she scored 19 points overall to help the Lady Horsemen win the meet’s girls team title with 78 points, which was 8½ points more than runner-up Albuquerque Cottonwood Classical Preparatory.
Gorman said she enjoyed every moment over the recent competition, even if she wasn’t at her peak.
“My body’s a little tired, but it’s really fun,” Gorman said. “The competition is really nice to have because I get to push myself, and that’s how I get [personal records]. It’s been a really good experience so far.”
If there was any event that Gorman feel the competitions from the past week has helped her, it was the pole vault. At the Suplveda meet, she cleared 8-6 to take eighth place, but she said she would have been successful at 10 feet on the attempt. She followed that with a 9-0 performance at the Capital City to win the event and tie her personal best.
It has Gorman encouraged that she is on the cusp of a breakthrough that could lead to an individual title at the Class 3A meet in three weeks. Her height is tied for No. 2 among all 3A pole vaulters, trailing only Albuquerque Sandia Prep’s Mia Chiavetta’s 9-6.
“It’s been an uphill journey,” Gorman said. “Last year, I wasn’t even close to 9 feet, and this year, I’m clearing it really well. So, it’s been great to see the progress.”
So much so, she expects to start jumping into the event at the 8-6 mark instead of 8-0 as she has previously done. That strategy will embolden her to continue her improvement, but it might change at the state meet. The 8-foot mark was good for third place at last year’s event — which was where she finished.
Gorman followed that with a win in the triple jump with a hop, step and jump of 31-2 that was 10½ inches farther than runner-up Chanelle Jaeger of Academy for Technology and the Classics. However, she did not come close to the 32-9 distance she posted at last week’s Rio Rancho Invite that stands as her best performance this season.
Nor was it close to the 33-4½ effort that won her the 3A title in June.
If anything, Gorman was desperately seeking the scratchboard for much of the event. In her first try, she jumped off of the 28-foot scratchboard instead of at 24 feet. In her winning jump, she was still a few inches shy of the correct scratchboard that mitigated her effort.
“It was difficult finding the board, especially with the wind [which gusted to between 20-26 mph around noon],” Gorman said. “When I got it, it felt pretty good, even though it’s not close to my PR.”
Lujan qualifies for the boys javelin
Daymon Lujan might be the older brother, but Jada Lujan has him chasing in qualifying for individual events. Jada Lujan, a St. Michael’s sophomore, qualified in the long jump with a winning leap of 15-10¼ — making it past the 15-10 3A girls qualifying mark. Still, it marked the fourth event she can compete in for the state meet, along with the 100 and 300 hurdles, plus the long and high jumps.
Daymon Lujan qualified for his second event when he fired off 139-8 in the javelin that was good enough for second place behind SFIS’ Fenyx Morningdove. He already is qualified in the 300 hurdles, but came just .03 seconds shy of adding the 110 hurdles to his list. He won the Capital City event in 17.03, but need 17.00 to make it and see if he can defend both 3A hurdles titles.
Daymon Lujan, though, feels he will get there. He has daily competition in teammate Isaiah Salazar, who has the best time in the 110 hurdles in 3A, and up-and-coming freshman Soren Annon, who was second to Daymon Lujan on Saturday with a 17.23.
“He’s gonna be really good one day,” Daymon Lujan said. “He’s been pushing us every day in practice.”
Koseoglu almost sets personal record
On the girls side, ATC sophomore Charli Koseoglu came within her tip-toes of continuing her meteoric rise in the 2A javelin rankings. A week removed from a 107-7 performance that moved her from fourth to first — an 18-foot improvement — among javelin throwers in her class, Koseoglu almost bettered her distance on her first throw.
She scratched by the length of her toes on a 109 foot-plus toss that had the event crowd in “oohs” when it landed. Koseoglu ended up winning with a throw of 99-4 that was almost three feet better than Pojoaque Valley’s Annica Urioste. Koseoglu admitted her scratch attempt has her believing that she can duplicate — and improve upon — her season’s best.
“It’s OK — next time,” Koseoglu said cheerfully.
Koseoglu doesn’t look like the normal javelin thrower, with a wiry frame and speed that has her already in the 2A state 100, 200 races as well as the 110 and 300 hurdles. However, she and her dad, throwing coach Tolga Koseoglu, decided to use that speed to her advantage in the javelin by adding steps to her throwing routine two weeks ago.
The results speak for themselves.
“What I realized is I am fast, but I’m not that strong,” Charli said. “I used to just take three steps and throw. Then, I started to run to the line [using an eight-step approach] using my speed to incorporate into my throws.”
The results have been world’s apart in such a short time.
But, as Gorman can attest, a lot can happen in a week.
