Right around the time most folks back home were sipping their Sunday coffee and checking the latest vote counts from Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona, the University of New Mexico football team was trying its best to fight a latest invisible opponent: jet lag.
Game planning for that, Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales said, is nearly impossible.
His team will play at Hawaii on Saturday night, then fly back to the mainland immediately after the game. With luck and a healthy tail wind, the team will be back to its team hotel in Las Vegas, Nev., by 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
“The harder week, though, is the game right after Hawaii,” Gonzales said.
Getting to the islands, the team will tell you, isn’t the hard part. Everything else is.
“The kids are — really, you’re not going to get anything out of them,” Gonzales said.
UNM made the flight to the middle of the Pacific Ocean Friday afternoon, landing in Hawaii in enough time to have a scaled-down practice at Aloha Stadium before settling in for the night at the team hotel.
Before the pandemic forced a do over for the 2020 schedule, UNM’s game immediately after its Hawaii trip was a Friday night date with Boise State. For once, Gonzales said, the coronavirus did something right by rearranging the Mountain West slate to allow the Lobos to get a full week to prepare — and recover.
“You lose Sunday to prepare,” Gonzales said, adding that the coaches will spend most of their time on the flight back to the mainland trying to get a little sleep and time to study the following week’s opponent.
What the coaches devoted their time to in the days leading up to Saturday’s game was retooling the offense. The Lobos scored three times and, at times, looked decent in a 38-21 loss at San Jose State in the season opener. Still, it wasn’t nearly enough.
Gonzales said the offensive line wasn’t as physical as he wanted it to be. He wants the linemen to play mean and nasty, using their attitude to leave a mark on anyone who gets in their way.
After one game, none of that was the case.
The line’s failure to open holes created a lag in the running game that helped erase the effectiveness of the play-action pass. Minus a traditional air-raid offense, offensive coordinator Derek Warehime said the Lobos depend on the illusion of having balance that actually has the chance to keep opposing defenses honest.
Once that broke down, quarterback Tevaka Tuioti was running for his life. San Jose State’s defense didn’t need to stack the line defending the ineffective ground game.
“The play-action stuff only works if you have the threat of running the ball,” Gonzales said. “I don’t think they respected our running game significantly.”
The Lobos’ ability to adjust with the limited personnel available said a lot about what Warehime brings to the table. The first-year assistant is calling all the plays, and while the defense is trying to take on the aggressive, grinding, physically rough style Gonzales wants, Warehime’s unit finds its strength in reinventing itself based on the flow of the game.
“I think the improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 with multiple days of contact should help,” Gonzales said.
What Hawaii represents is size but not necessarily a lot of speed. The Warriors’ defense was gashed in the ground game in last week’s loss to Wyoming. The Cowboys rolled up 281 yards, calling for a running play on 75 percent of their snaps.
The Lobos will get a little deeper in the backfield as true freshman Nate Jones will make his college debut against the Warriors after sitting out the opener while in COVID-19 isolation. Gonzales didn’t say if Jones had tested positive, saying only that he had been in quarantine due to exposure two weeks ago.
“We’ll see how he adjusts,” Gonzales said. “When you get contact traced, you’re 14 days without doing anything, same thing as the COVID guys.”
The Lobos could use the help. If the line manages to find the mean streak the coaches are searching for, the competition for time running the ball is wide open. Bobby Cole and Bryson Carroll each had five carries in the first game but the bulk of the yardage came on Tuioti scrambles.
The fact that the quarterback feels the need to escape isn’t the issue for Warehime and Gonzales. It’s the reaction of the linemen when the guy they’re trained to protect gets pounded play after play.
“They were just running right around us and Tevaka was taking them in the chops,” Gonzales said of San Jose State’s defense teeing off on the UNM signal caller in the second half. “Great part was Tevaka was hopping up and helping the O-linemen up, which should piss off the O-linemen. They’re supposed to be devastated when he gets touched.”
