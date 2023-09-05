New Mexico quarterback Dylan Hopkins, right, hands the ball off to running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt during Saturday’s game against Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. The Lobos’ home opener is set for Saturday.
ALBUQUERQUE — As big of a step up as last weekend’s season-opening date with Texas A&M was for the University of New Mexico football team, Saturday’s date against Tennessee Tech is a step down.
Fresh off a 52-10 loss at nationally ranked A&M, the Lobos (0-1) open their home schedule Saturday night against a Tennessee Tech program that operates in the lower-tier Football Championship Subdivision.
Much like UNM, the Golden Eagles (0-1) haven’t had much success on the field. They haven’t posted a winning record since 2011 and endured consecutive 1-10 campaigns within the last six years.
Sounds like they’re just what the doctor ordered for a Lobos program in need of something positive.
“I like the makeup of this team,” UNM coach Danny Gonzales said Tuesday. “Obviously, we have to get better, especially in the secondary. I think they’ve taken to that challenge.”
The Lobos’ deep safeties and corners were picked apart with the deep ball in Saturday’s loss. Gonzales will make a few minor tweaks to the rotation of those position players but is optimistic things will iron themselves out as the season unfolds.
With 41 new players this season, half of whom come from the NCAA transfer portal, the Lobos are still something of a mystery. Such is the case with most teams digging deep into the portal, as evidenced last week by teams like Colorado and Texas State, each of whom scored huge road wins against Big 12 programs with a combined 95 transfers on the two rosters.
“You want to be a good coach, get good players,” Gonzales said.
One of those players appears to be Lobos quarterback Dylan Hopkins, formerly of UAB. He led UNM’s offense to a first-half touchdown to get within 14-7 of the Aggies, a scoring drive that temporarily gave Lobos fans hope.
Gonzales said it was a byproduct of game planning against a talented A&M front. Designed to slow the game down and read the Aggies’ defense in order to make smart throws and keep the chains moving, it allowed Hopkins to complete seven of his first eight throws and look comfortable doing it.
Perhaps the biggest change to the offense this weekend will be an increased workload for running backs Christian Washington and Jacory Croskey-Merritt. The pair had 21 carries between them against A&M. Gonzales expects at least one of them to approach 20 carries a game on most occasions.
As disappointing as a six-touchdown loss on national TV was, Gonzales said he’s optimistic about the immediate future. The Lobos will play consecutive road games before heading to UMass and Wyoming later this month.
Wyoming scored a huge win for the Mountain West in its opener, beating Texas Tech in overtime in Laramie, Wyo. It was one of two wins for the conference against Power 5 schools, the other being Fresno State’s win at Purdue.
A former coach in the Pac 12 at Arizona State, Gonzales sees the importance of the league winning games of that magnitude. He also sees the sudden collapse of the Pac 12 as an opportunity for UNM and the other MWC teams to pounce.
He said it’s in the Mountain West’s best interest to pursue expansion with the Pac 12’s two remaining schools, Oregon State and Washington State.
“We’ve continued to build something special,” Gonzales said of the MWC. “We’re the premier league on the West Coast now because of that. I think we’ve done some really good things. We’ll give Oregon State and Washington State an opportunity if they want to join us but I think [MWC Commissioner Gloria Nevarez] has the right idea.”
NOTES
School record safe … for now: UNM’s 10-game losing streak is the fourth longest in the country for FBS teams, trailing only Northwestern (12), Nevada (11) and South Florida (11).
The longest skid in school history is 21. It started with nine straight losses to end the 1967 season, all 10 games in a winless 1968 and the first two games of the ’69 campaign. It finally ended on Oct. 4, 1969, with a 16-7 win at home against Kansas. UNM had lost 68-7 to the Jayhawks the year before when KU was led by future Pro Football Hall of Fame running back John Riggins and star quarterback Bobby Douglass.
The Lobos have also had a pair of 14-game streaks, most recently in the 2019-20 seasons. They lost the final nine games of coach Bob Davie’s tenure and the first five of Gonzales’.
No bookies: While there is no betting line on Saturday’s game thanks to the FBS-FCS matchup, the oddsmaking site oddsshark.com has a predicted score of 31.4-9.9 — in favor of Tennessee Tech.
The Golden Eagles have lost 10 straight games to FBS teams, never coming closer than a two-touchdown loss to Ball State in 2017.
Uni-tweak: The Lobos will wear uniforms with turquoise accents for Saturday’s game. Dubbed Indigenous Heritage Night, the team and school will honor Native American culture.
Kids staying home: Only four true freshmen made the road trip to College Station, Texas, for the A&M game. Gonzales said that’s a good sign that his team’s veteran presence is taking hold, that the team no longer relies on inexperienced younger players to get the job done.