New Mexico Texas A M Football

New Mexico quarterback Dylan Hopkins, right, hands the ball off to running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt during Saturday’s game against Texas A&M in College Station, Texas. The Lobos’ home opener is set for Saturday.

 Sam Craft/The Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE — As big of a step up as last weekend’s season-opening date with Texas A&M was for the University of New Mexico football team, Saturday’s date against Tennessee Tech is a step down.

Fresh off a 52-10 loss at nationally ranked A&M, the Lobos (0-1) open their home schedule Saturday night against a Tennessee Tech program that operates in the lower-tier Football Championship Subdivision.

Much like UNM, the Golden Eagles (0-1) haven’t had much success on the field. They haven’t posted a winning record since 2011 and endured consecutive 1-10 campaigns within the last six years.

Recommended for you