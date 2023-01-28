ALBUQUERQUE — The master plan was never to push the reset button and tear down the blueprint this deep into his tenure as coach at his alma mater, but here we are.

Entering Year Four of a five-year contract that keeps him on the payroll through the 2024 season, University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales is as optimistic as ever about the future. Twice in the last five weeks he has rolled out a big batch of incoming recruits, each with the celebrated promise of great things to come.

This time, however, the coach thinks he sees the light at the end of the tunnel.

