ALBUQUERQUE — The master plan was never to push the reset button and tear down the blueprint this deep into his tenure as coach at his alma mater, but here we are.
Entering Year Four of a five-year contract that keeps him on the payroll through the 2024 season, University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales is as optimistic as ever about the future. Twice in the last five weeks he has rolled out a big batch of incoming recruits, each with the celebrated promise of great things to come.
This time, however, the coach thinks he sees the light at the end of the tunnel.
He calls his latest recruiting class the highest-rated group in UNM history. It includes a pair of four-star recruits, four transfers from the Big 12 and more than two dozen new bodies who are already enrolled in the spring semester and immediately eligible for spring ball in March. All told, roughly 41% of next season’s roster will be new to the program.
“It’s a pretty significant and drastic change,” Gonzales says.
What’s it all mean? Right now it’s little more than hype. Player profiles on signing day are designed to pique the fans’ interest and generate a level of anticipation to the outside world. In truth, it’s a subjective adjustment to a team in dire need of a new identity.
The Lobos have won just 15 games the last six seasons, never once surpassing three wins since former coach Bob Davie took UNM to a bowl game in 2016. They survived the COVID-19 year, spending the entire season in Las Vegas, Nev., and navigated two dreadful seasons since then with the worst offense in the country.
It forced Gonzales to fire his hand-picked offensive coordinator in the middle of the 2022 campaign. It ended with his longtime mentor, Rocky Long, vacating his post as defensive coordinator for the same job at Syracuse right around the same time more than a dozen players left the program via the transfer portal.
Hired in 2019 after celebrated runs as a defensive coordinator at San Diego State and Arizona State, Gonzales said he was committed to a longterm plan of recruiting high school seniors and building the UNM program around Long’s 3-3-5 scheme.
More than halfway through his contract, he's singing a different tune.
“We’ve adjusted our model to be able to have more kids that compete right now instead of developing them over a four-year period,” Gonzales says. “[The transfer portal's] made a significant change in the landscape of NCAA football, but we’ve adjusted our process — and I said from the very beginning, we’ve got a plan, and we’re going to get to a conference championship and you might have to deviate and adjust along the way. We’ve made a big adjustment on how we’re going to structure our classes.”
The COVID-19 year put a serious dent in recruiting. Many states, particularly New Mexico, suspended or completely halted high school football while the NCAA completely cut off in-person recruiting. It gave rise to Zoom calls to replace visits to mom and dad’s living room, as well as the ability to accurately judge talent because the only way to do was on film that was a year old.
“There’s no more five-year plan,” Gonzales says.
The advent of the transfer portal and the freedom it gave players to leave one school and join another without having to sit out a year complicated things dramatically. The same could be said of the rise to the name, image and likeness era where players could cash in on their popularity.
It all forced Gonzales to rethink his entire approach. He's dreamed of resurrecting UNM’s program to the levels he enjoyed as a player and young assistant coach, but the changes cannot be possible without the UNM administration adjusting its expectations — which he says it has.
“The transitions that we’ve been able to make since our last game of the season have been unbelievable and truly have made a great commitment to everyone wanting to be better and having the opportunity to see those results,” Gonzales says. “It’s a great time.”
This week, new Mountain West Conference commissioner Gloria Nevarez was in Albuquerque to tour the UNM facilities. She sat next to Gonzales at Friday night’s men’s basketball game in The Pit. When asked about the state of football in the MWC and, specifically, how to handle UNM’s unique position where the school’s basketball team can (and does) draw more fans than the football team, she said the fix is a broad-strokes, longterm approach.
“In my perspective, a healthy conference, a good conference ecosystem, if you will, is — even when you’re rebuilding — the strength of the conference should rise and assist those at the bottom, but it also should not pull those down at the top,” she said. “It’s a constant evaluation, and the levers that we pull are nonconference scheduling guidelines, conference season format, championship format, whether to have it or not.”
In other words, allow the strength of the Mountain West serve as a launching pad for what Gonzales is trying to do. The MWC has ranked favorably alongside the Pac-12 over its history and it has earned a reputation as one of the premier Group of Five leagues in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Gonzales maintains that UNM can become a part of it despite the fact he’s just 7-24 in his three seasons and the program is 15-52 overall and 5-42 in conference play.
“I feel the significant pressure for our fan base,” Gonzales says. “People want to believe; people want to win, obviously. People want to believe in what we’re doing.”
Three years later, LoboNation seems to be in wait-and-see mode.