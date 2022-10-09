ALBUQUERQUE — In a move that seemed inevitable after a miserable start to the 2022 season, University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales fired offensive coordinator Derek Warehime. The announcement came Sunday afternoon, less than a day after the Lobos surrendered a double-digit lead for a second straight week to a Mountain West rival.

The Lobos’ offense ranks 128th out of 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams, averaging just 259.7 yards through six games. That translates to 4.36 yards per play.

Warehime’s offense has struggled since the start of last season. The Lobos finished dead last in the FBS in 2021, averaging 30 fewer yards than the next-worse offense. They were held to 14 or fewer points in each of the last 10 games, losing nine of them.

