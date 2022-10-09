ALBUQUERQUE — In a move that seemed inevitable after a miserable start to the 2022 season, University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales fired offensive coordinator Derek Warehime. The announcement came Sunday afternoon, less than a day after the Lobos surrendered a double-digit lead for a second straight week to a Mountain West rival.
The Lobos’ offense ranks 128th out of 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams, averaging just 259.7 yards through six games. That translates to 4.36 yards per play.
Warehime’s offense has struggled since the start of last season. The Lobos finished dead last in the FBS in 2021, averaging 30 fewer yards than the next-worse offense. They were held to 14 or fewer points in each of the last 10 games, losing nine of them.
Aside from this season's opener, a 41-0 win over Maine in which the Lobos amassed 437 yards, it’s been a carbon copy of 2021 with the team scoring 20 or fewer points in the last five games.
Gonzales will hold a brief press conference Monday, but offered the following statement on Sunday: “I appreciate what Derek has done for our program over the last three years and all the hard work that he put into it. I have made the decision for the direction of our program moving forward, that this is the right time to make a change.”
Each of the last two games have been particularly frustrating as UNM wasted a 17-0 lead in a loss at UNLV two weeks ago and a 14-0 cushion on Saturday against Wyoming. In each case the offense was on the field with a chance to at least drive in and tie the game late in the fourth quarter. Each time quarterback Miles Kendrick, an offseason transfer from Kansas, threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown.
Gonzales bristled when asked Saturday night if Kendrick offered the best chance for the team to win, saying he would need to look at the tape before answering. Earlier in the game, he tipped his hand at a lack of confidence in the offense when he opted not to go for it on fourth-and-three from the Wyoming 5 and the Lobos trailing 17-14. The ensuing field goal attempt was blocked, paving the way for the Cowboys’ win.
Warehime was in his second tour of duty with the UNM program, having served as the tight ends coach from 2012-14. He was an assistant coach at Houston for two years and Texas from 2017-19 before re-joining UNM when Gonzales was hired prior to the 2020 season.