The Lobos had needs in the trenches.
Danny Gonzales filled them Wednesday with a half-dozen new recruits designated as offensive linemen during national signing day festivities.
The University of New Mexico football coach inked 24 players to national letters of intent, 19 of whom are high school seniors. Three of the incoming offensive linemen will be on campus and in class to start the spring semester next month.
“We lost some depth there, so that was a priority,” Gonzales said. “I think we were enhanced by the transfer portal. I thought that helped us out.”
Half of the recruiting class is from Texas and California, with four players hailing from New Mexico.
That includes the reigning prep player of the year, Rio Rancho running back Zach Vigil. It’s the third straight Gatorade Player of the Year to sign for UNM.
One of the marquee signings was that of defensive lineman Tyler Kiehne, a Los Lunas High School graduate who spent a redshirt freshman season at UCLA this fall. At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds he is expected to have an immediate impact for a defensive unit that showed enormous gains from 2020 to ’21.
“Two years ago, we tried to get him to stay,” Gonzales said. “I don’t blame him for taking a chance at an opportunity. He decided it wasn’t the right opportunity for him.”
Aside from size, Gonzales was looking for speed. Specifically, players who could do more than just run fast. He wanted players who could be a threat to break a highlight-reel run at any time. He said he found them in quarterback Jah’Mar Sanders and running back Christian Washington. Sanders is a 5-9, 180-pound dual-threat QB from Port Arthur, Texas, while Washington is a 5-9, 195-pound runner from San Diego.
“Every time they touch the ball there’s a chance it’s going to be a touchdown,” Gonzales said. “That was, I think, was the biggest thing that we were missing was the guy that can make them miss in the hole then accelerate and go 80 yards.”
Most importantly was the size added along the offensive line, a group headed by junior college transfers DJ Wingfield (6-4, 319, El Camino JC), JC Davis (6-5, 305, Contra Costa College) and Collin James (6-4, 280, Abilene Christian).
Half of this year’s recruiting class is designated for the offensive side. The Lobos return 19 key players on that side of the ball, including running backs Aaron Dumas and Bobby Cole, plus wideouts Luke Wysong and Andrew Erickson, as well as tight end Trace Bruckler. Six starters return and 21 additional players join the active roster after redshirting in 2021.
Two recruits who slipped through the cracks were incoming tight end Will Dennis and offensive lineman Donald Dixon. Dennis is a junior college transfer who originally attended Oklahoma to play baseball for the Sooners before making the switch to football.
Dennis is, according to Gonzales, possibly the most athletic player in the group. He wound up a Lobo because of the huge influx of players in the transfer portal.
“People overlooked him because they were recruiting other peoples’ players,” Gonzales said.
Gonzales said UNM was like every other team in the country this year in that it benefited from actually being able to recruit players in person as opposed to strictly online, as was the case during the height of the pandemic.
All told, players from nine states are in this class, hailing from as far away as Massachusetts and Florida.
Of the three major recruiting cycles since Gonzales was hired, the Lobos have signed mostly high school seniors. More than 90 percent of the recruits he has brought in have come straight from the prep ranks.
