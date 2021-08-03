Not long after the sun peeks over the Sandia Mountains in Albuquerque on Wednesday morning, 100 or so football players from the University of New Mexico football team will be out on the lush green grass south of University Stadium for the first of four-full weeks of practice heading into the Sept. 2 season opener.
For Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales, it’s long overdue. After spending the 2020 season on the road thanks to the pandemic, settling in with the creature comforts of home is making life a lot easier in the second year of his UNM reclamation project. Unlike last year’s perpetual road trip in Las Vegas, Nev., the team has full access to a weight room and players have the freedom to roam without the restrictions of hotel life.
They also have access to medical staff who are ready, willing and more than able to provide vaccinations against the coronavirus. As of Wednesday’s first practice, about 80 percent of the team’s roster has been vaccinated.
Gonzales expects that number to approach 100 percent by time the season opener rolls around, largely due to UNM’s plan to mandate students, staff and faculty be vaccinated when the fall semester starts. The school’s Board of Regents will consider the matter in a Thursday meeting.
“There are certain rights and privileges you give up to be on the team,” Gonzales said. “Running around the streets and being around other people right now is not one of those things we’re doing.”
Mountain West Conference Commissioner Craig Thompson warned schools that any games not played due to COVID-19 related issues would go down as forfeits for those deemed responsible. In the business of college football, Gonzales said that’s a wakeup call to the stragglers with concerns over getting vaccinated.
“There is an opportunity to protect your team, and if you decide not to do that, then those are consequences,” Gonzales said. “You don’t play.”
The pandemic wasn’t the only thing on Gonzales’s mind Tuesday. Fielding questions from a host of local media, he said the recent NCAA decision to allow athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness is an interesting one. A number of UNM athletes have already lined up endorsement deals, but no one has a wider base to reach the public than a football player who has barely begun his college career.
Sophomore quarterback Connor Genal has over 300,000 followers on TikTok and has nearly 21,000 on Instagram. As good as he his running an offense, he’s even better serving as an influencer on social media.
“There’s a great opportunity for that young man who started one football game in his career,” Gonzales said.
Athletes are not required to report to their coaches or schools about what advantages they get from their respective NIL agreements, although UNM has set up an agency to help guide athletes through the process of making sound decisions and presenting themselves in the best way possible. For $50, the UNM law school will look at any athletes’ NIL agreement.
Gonzales also took at shot at the seismic activity that is conference realignment. With rumors that the Big 12 and Pac-12 could merge and Clemson and Florida State possibly headed for the SEC, what lies ahead for the Mountain West is anyone’s guess.
“I’m taking off my head coaching hat and putting on my fan hat right now,” Gonzales said. “When I lay in bed at night, I watch all the same things you guys do, and I have no inside information about it, but I get these wonderful thoughts in my head about how great we can make this league.”
He drifts back to his playing days when UNM was part of a 16-team Western Athletic Conference that eventually splintered in half to form the MWC. The league had, among others, BYU, Utah, TCU, SMU, Rice and Tulsa.
“There’s going to be some movement; it’s completely out of our control,” Gonzales said. “I’ll sit back as a fan and watch it. If we’re successful on the field, it’ll help. If we’re not, then we’re going to get left out.”
LOBOS NOTESQuarterback Tevaka Tuioti has not been medically cleared to return to action and will instead serve as a student coach this season, Gonzales said. A 6-foot-2 senior from Long Beach, Calif., Tuioti has suffered multiple concussions in his college career. He was at the top of the team’s depth chart last season but played in just two games. He was restricted to three appearances his sophomore season for multiple issues. … Speaking of quarterbacks, Terry Wilson has picked on No. 2 for his jersey. He’d bounced around with his chosen digit since arriving as a transfer from Kentucky but has settled on the deuce this fall. … There are two dozen New Mexico players on the preseason roster, including offensive lineman Chris Lovato and kicker George Steinkamp. Lovato is a 265-pound freshman out of St. Michael’s and Steinkamp is a senior from Los Alamos. … UNM deputy athletic director for external affairs David Williams said season ticket sales are ahead of 2019’s pace, and 70 percent of season passes have been renewed. … Gonzales said turquoise elements will be added to various uniform combinations this season, mirroring the turquoise outline to the lettering on the new turf field at University Stadium. He said he still prefers the cherry and silver but admits the turquoise is a “cool” highlight color.
