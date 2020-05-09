If you think waiting an extra week to play golf in Santa Fe, try being Celesta Weise.
The Santa Fe resident had not played a round since October, and she was itching to get back on a course. Weise said she was ready in March after a lengthy illness, but that opportunity evaporated when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham closed all nonessential businesses March 23 in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Courses were left empty for almost six weeks until the governor relaxed restrictions May 1.
“That was disappointing, but now I’m taking advantage,” Weise said.
She was among dozens of golfers who walked and drove carts all over Santa Fe Country Club on Saturday as the course opened up for the first time since the shutdown order. The city’s two public courses, which includes Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe, could not open immediately after Lujan Grisham’s amended orders because of issues with the effluent from the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
The plant stopped sending water to the golf courses and the Municipal Recreation Complex on Thursday after it was not compliant with the testing standards, which marked the fourth time since June that the courses were bereft of water. Good news came Saturday afternoon as Santa Fe Country Club general manager David Nowell learned the city had resumed sending reclaimed water to the course.
Without it, Nowell said the course would have halted operations by Wednesday because its reserve water would have been depleted. That would have upset what was a good restart, as every tee time Saturday was filled to 5 p.m., Nowell said. The course will be open Monday — normally an off day reserved for maintenance.
Marty Sanchez remains closed. Attempts to reach managers were unsuccessful.
At the country club, “Everyone is just excited to get out of the house, come outside and play a little bit, with a lot of members and a lot of public play out here,” Nowell said. “It’s mostly been members who have been locked up for the past two months.”
A walk around the country club revealed groups on every hole, with some having to slow their pace of play.
Graham Richardson, the club professional, said there were a couple of cancellations and smaller groups that led to a slight lag right after lunchtime. Otherwise, he and his staff were busy checking in golfers outside the pro shop, which is still closed.
Nowell said the shop will reopen once Lujan Grisham relaxes stay-at-home orders, as would the restaurant (which is open for to-go orders) and possibly the swimming pool — another of the country club’s staples during summer.
“We’re looking at a bunch of the guidelines they have for the pool,” Nowell said. “Now, they’re saying it’s a safe place to open because the chlorine kills the virus. They said we could limit the number of people we have out there, which might affect our seasonal memberships that we sell. Also, if it does get too busy, just like with tee times, we might have to reserve the pool. Say, for maybe three-hour slots.”
As for the golf, it went fairly smoothly. Nowell said he had to disperse a couple of groups that weren’t adhering to social-distancing measures. He and the staff was concerned about not having enough golf carts since only one person could be in them at a time, but quite a few golfers opted to walk the course.
Weise, a member of the course’s Women’s Golf Association, was among the walkers.
“For me, golf is the main exercise I get all year-round, and I’m overdue,” said Weise, who normally plays twice a week.
Brian Chavez, a state government employee, said he played at Towa Golf Club at Buffalo Thunder last week, but felt Santa Fe Country Club was in much better shape — even with some of its water issues over the past month. The course went without water for 10 days until Sunday, then had another hiccup Thursday.
“[Santa Fe Country Club’s] greens are some of the best in the Southwest,” Chavez said. “The fairways are fast and the greens are holding. Couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Weise and the rest of Santa Fe’s golfers couldn’t agree more.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.