Hitting the links is officially an option again, but finding a place that's ready to let you grip it and rip it won't be that easy.
Thursday's announcement from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham that eases public health restrictions means golf courses will be allowed to reopen for the first time in more than a month. Courses can get back online Friday morning on a limited basis — they can allow golf but are not permitted to serve food, provide retail services or allow in-house dining.
It's great news for the local golfing community — to a point.
An administrator with Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe said the city's premier public course will not be ready to open Friday because of an issue with irrigation. Golf course manager Jennifer Romero said the Municipal Recreation Complex, which includes the Links de Santa Fe, uses effluent water from the city's wastewater treatment plant, but an issue at the plant related to sediment and filtration has left the course without the irrigation it requires.
"Truth is, if we open up now, we're only risking damage to the turf," she said, adding, "If you don't have the water you can't mow, and if you can't mow then you can't get the course in shape for golf."
The course has not set a tentative opening date for any of its facilities.
It's still unclear if the Santa Fe Country Club will be open Friday morning. Several messages with course management seeking comment were not returned. The governor's announcement came Thursday afternoon and, by all accounts, came as a surprise to local course officials.
Santa Fe Country Club uses the same effluent water system employed by the MRC, and in the past, the two courses have faced the same issues regarding the chemical content of the recycled water. It forced both to close indefinitely for a time last year when grass at each facility was damaged after receiving water from the plant.
On the flip side, The Club at Las Campanas will definitely be open first thing Friday morning but will do so without much time to prepare.
"Bottom line, we're very excited to be up and running again," said Brad Lardon, the director of golf operations at the exclusive club that's open to members only. "We're basically operating with a skeleton crew right now and this [new health order] kind of catches off guard, but we're going to try and rally the staff and put this thing together. But, yes, we will definitely have people back on the course [Friday]."
Lardon said the conditions at Las Campanas are pristine, that the course is in as good of shape as he's seen it this late in the spring.
New Mexico's easing of restrictions continues a national trend in the golfing industry. According to the National Golf Foundation, 58 percent of the country's courses were open for business as of last week.
The NGF estimates that the figure could rise to 75 percent or more by mid-May. The foundation issued a news release Thursday that reports hundreds of courses in the mid-Atlantic and Great Lakes regions have come online in the last two weeks of April, with more scheduled to open soon in Florida and California.
"While course openings are increasing, restrictions on pro shops, cart usage and [food and beverage] operations will result in lower overall revenue per round for operators," the NGF said in a statement. "For some, this reduction in revenue could be very challenging. This is a reminder that while news of golf continuing to gain traction as a safe and healthy activity is encouraging, the industry is not out of the woods yet — by any means."
