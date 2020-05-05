There is light at the end of the tunnel for Santa Fe golfers.
Even though Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham allowed golf courses to reopen last week, both of the city’s public links faced a different challenge: a lack of water. An issue with the city’s wastewater treatment plant deprived Santa Fe Country Club and Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe of needed water and extended their closures.
However, that could change as soon as Saturday if everything goes according to plan at Santa Fe Country Club. David Nowell, the course’s director of golf, said it has been receiving effluent water since Sunday. It had gone 10 days without it after the Paseo Real treatment plant shutdown for the third time in less than a year.
If the course continues to get effluent water, Nowell feels confident golfers can start play this weekend.
“It will take a few days to get the turf healthy enough to handle the traffic,” Nowell said. “If everything goes as planned, we are planning on taking tee times for Saturday.”
However, Marty Sanchez has yet to determine an opening date, but PGA club professional Alo Brodsky said he anticipates that it will open this month.
Both courses had to minimize the amount of water used from their reserves during the shutdown, meaning the greens received the bulk of the water while the fairways were left dry.
Nowell and Brodsky said keeping the greens “green” is essential to keeping a course alive.
“The fairways are highly resilient,” Brodsky said. “The greens, they are bentgrass, and that is highly sensitive to higher temperatures. Once you start losing them, it’s hard to get a golf course back.”
In a special meeting Tuesday, Mayor Alan Webber and the City Council received an update on the wastewater treatment plant but tabled a request to sell drinking water to the Santa Fe Country Club and the city-owned Municipal Recreation Complex, which includes Marty Sanchez.
“The immediate problem has been solved,” Webber said, referring to the plant being back in operation.
The plant has gone out of service at least three times in the past seven months, including a 20-day closure from late June to early July that forced the temporary closure of the two golf courses.
The warm temperatures turned the fairways at both courses from green to yellow before they recovered. It also forced the City Golf Championships to move from mid-July to September.
Before the special meeting, Webber said in his daily webcast that the plant sometimes “goes sideways.”
“The little microbes don’t behave, and it loses its compliance and the effluent is no longer available,” Webber said. “In those cases, it clearly is a problem, particularly for the golf courses where the greens are worth $80,000, $90,000 per green because of the grass and the surface. And if they’re not watered, they die.”
Brodsky expressed frustration at the plant shutdowns, saying that it is an essential tool for both courses.
“At the end of the day, what needs to happen it we want to keep these courses open is the plant needs to be fixed,” Brodsky said. “It’s as simple as that. We need to get those problems fixed so we can get a steady supply of effluent water.”
Nowell, who has been at Santa Fe Country Club for 17 years, said he had not experienced any problems with the course getting water until the past 10 months.
“The frustrating thing is the uncertainty,” Nowell said. “It’s the not knowing each day whether we’re going to get the call or email from the wastewater team. It’s been a little rough.”
Still, Nowell and Brodsky are excited about getting the courses up and running again, albeit within the social-distancing guidelines the state has set, but both already had a trial run in late March before Lujan Grisham shut down golf courses March 22.
One key difference will be the pro shops: Brodsky said Marty Sanchez will limit it to two customers and two staff members, while Nowell said its shop will be off-limits to the public for the time being. Both said their courses are limiting contact with staff members when it comes to setting up tee times, with the emphasis on phone calls.
However, Santa Fe Country Club will use tablet computers to check in groups and have 12-minute intervals between tee times.
Both courses will only allow one person per golf cart, and neither will have sand-trap rakes or sand bottles — common features before the COVID-19 epidemic. The restaurants will be open for takeout or to-go orders. While Marty Sanchez will opt for false bottoms for its holes, Santa Fe Country Club will provide its customers with pin charts.
Brodsky said areas that staff identified as high traffic areas on the course will be cleaned and sanitized every 2-3 hours, while carts are both courses will receive the same treatment after every use.
“The last six, seven weeks, it’s been very tough,” Brodsky said. “It’s been hard knowing that we’re taking such a hit financially. It’s also been hard knowing that golf is something that we think we can do safely. We get this beautiful time of the year where people have been waiting all winter to play.”
