So, we know which boys and girls basketball teams are still alive in the state tournament.
But what about those we leave behind until November? Well, “there’s always next year” really begins now for those programs. From the suddenly struggling Capital boys to the injury- and player-ravaged Academy for Technology and the Classics girls, the local teams have a chance to kickstart the 2022-23 season with a little bit of help from this column.
Not that those coaches don’t know what they need to do, but it sometimes helps to say out loud what they’re thinking in their offices — or telling their assistants.
Boys
Capital — A cap on height restrictions. The Jaguars proved that a 6-foot-and-under team cannot be competitive in the big-school world where size is everything. The more kids 6-0 and taller, the better. If they have skills to go with it, even better, because Capital has shooters.
Thanks to a watered-down Class 3A, every Santa Fe school (St. Michael’s, Santa Fe Indian School, Santa Fe Prep) made it into the tournament, we shift gears to the 2A level.
Monte del Sol — Time. The Dragons showed they could be competitive in spurts against stronger teams, but their youth and inexperience prevented them from sustaining it. A year under their belts will help, and having leading scorer Kevin Enriquez back gives them a cog to build the offense around.
ATC — A second scorer. The Phoenix almost made it to the state tournament, but their reliance on talented 6-3 sophomore forward Julian Bernardino was exposed as the season went along. They have a young core of sophomores who will mature, and the scorer who can take pressure off of Bernardino surely should come from that group.
Tierra Encantada — Consistency. If Tim Abeyta sticks around for a fourth season as head coach, that would help the Alacranes, but that is just one part. Finding a more consistent place to call home will help. They are sharing Christian Life Academy with Santa Fe Waldorf, which sometimes leads to odd practice schedules and games. A more stable home would be greatly beneficial.
Santa Fe Waldorf — Identity. It was year one of the Wolves reboot after they spent the previous two noncoronavirus seasons as a co-op with now-defunct Desert Academy. They showed they have the roster size to sustain the program. Now, it’s about re-establishing the program’s identity that keeps churning players into the program.
Girls
Capital — Commitment. Head coach Darren Casados juggled about 25 players for three teams (C-team, junior varsity and varsity) through the regular season, but that is not a recipe for success. Perhaps it was the pandemic causing a one-year drop, but getting 40 players in the program would be a great help for the long-term health of the Jaguars program.
Santa Fe Prep — Stability. The program has yet to field a team for district play since the school moved up to 3A in 2018, but head coach Anika Amon is getting closer to pulling that off. She had enough bodies to have a partial junior varsity schedule, but it was tough to pull off amid the omicron surge. Next year should be better, and it might lead to the program finally playing in one of the toughest districts in the state.
Monte del Sol — Help. Ray Roybal has done an admirable job maintaining the program, but it’s time he got some help with almost 25 players on the roster. The Lady Dragons are at least a couple of years away from competing in District 2-2A, but developing a sub-varsity pipeline will help make that happen.
Tierra Encantada, ATC — Health. Lady Alacranes head coach Mike Velarde has battled cancer for the past year, and he has the passion to develop the program. He deserves a shot to get a clean bill of health to make that vision come true.
Meanwhile, the Lady Phoenix just need to get healthy. Losing Perla Miramontes to a midseason ACL tear punctured ATC’s chances of advancing to the postseason. Then came the departures of Bella Davis to Santa Fe High early in the season. Miramontes will return, as does freshman Monica Marquez, junior Chanelle Jaeger and Charli Koseoglu.
Santa Fe Waldorf — Everett Cole. Initially, he was just the head girls coach, but he took on double duty as boys coach when Taylor Romens took time off for her pregnancy. The Lady Wolves have struggled to get players out for the program, but Cole did a good job maintaining the roster through the season. If he can focus solely on one program, then the girls program will be able to thrive instead of just survive.
