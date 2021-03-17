A loss is still a loss, but Wednesday's 1-0 setback at Rio Rancho came with a signal for the Santa Fe High girls soccer team. A second-half penalty kick provided all the scoring in Rio Rancho's 1-0 victory against the visiting Demonettes.
Goalie Molly Wissman was brilliant between the posts, stopping 12 shots after starting the night by playing half of the junior varsity game.
“She was phenomenal,” said Santa Fe High coach SJ Miller, adding the Demonettes outplayed and outshot the Rams. “This was our second game so it’s still really early for us.”
Jazzi Gonzalez and Allison Segura-Maze both played well on offense with each setting up a few opportunities that nearly turned things around.
Now 1-1 overall and 0-1 in District 1-5A, Santa Fe High gets another stiff test Saturday against Cleveland. Both Cleveland and Rio Rancho are the favorites in the district, but any measure of success against either team could tip the scales before the state playoffs, Miller said.
Demons lose 4-1 to Rio Rancho
The Santa Fe High boys soccer team lost its district opener to Rio Rancho, 4-1, on Wednesday night at Ivan Head Stadium. The Rams scored on a breakaway nine minutes in, but the Demons nearly tied it before halftime on a goal that ultimately was disallowed. Kiran Smelster beat the defense and got off a shot that appeared to roll over the line, but it was disallowed after a short discussion.
Rio Rancho scored moments later to take a 2-0 lead at the break, then a 3-0 lead early in the second half. Michael Wissman got Santa Fe’s lone goal on a free kick from 25 yards out, but defensive miscues from that point on proved costly.
Demons coach Chris Eadie lauded the play of co-captain Jorge Lozano.
Bernalillo sweeps Monte del Sol
The Monte del Sol volleyball team went on the road Wednesday night and was swept by Bernalillo, 25-11, 25-15, 25-23. It was just the second match of the season for the Dragons (0-2), who started a little late but, according to coach Chela Butler, are already making strides.
“We’re kind of feeling it out right now,” she said. “Losing our setter and two strong hitters from last year, plus all the COVID stuff and a late start, it’s taking some effort but we’re working on it.”
Daisy Ortiz led the way with 17 digs while Krista Terrazas had five kills and Jamie Luan three blocks.
