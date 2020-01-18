Every basketball team has a “glue guy” — a player who doesn’t always get the fame or attention that the stars do but holds a team together.
They do what is needed to help the team win, whether it’s by getting teammates involved in the offense, scrapping for rebounds or loose balls, playing lockdown defense or even scoring.
Whatever it is their team needs, these players often find a way to provide it.
The four big schools in Santa Fe all harbor dreams of winning district titles, and by extension, contending for state championships.
With the district season set to begin this week, these four players will likely have a profound impact on their respective teams’ success.
Brandon Saiz, Capital
The senior is in his second year as the point guard for the Jaguars, and he lives up to the role by simply being a facilitator on offense as well as a vital cog to their press on the defensive end. Saiz is fourth on the team in scoring (8.6 points per game), but he leads the team in assists (3.9 per game) and is second in steals (2.2 per game).
Ben Gomez, Capital’s seventh-year head coach, said Saiz’s leadership is what makes him such an important piece for the team’s drive for the District 5-5A title as well as a high seed for the Class 5A State Tournament.
“Not only does he make it easier for the other guys to fulfill their roles, whatever they might be, he helps us set into the flow,” Gomez said. “It’s not just on offense. Defensively, his speed, his tenacity, his toughness, allows everybody else on the court to relax. ‘OK, I can go back to my familiar role and not do something I’m not used to doing.’ ”
His value was underscored right from the start, as he played all 32 minutes of the season opener at Taos and had seven steals to go with seven assists in a 48-47 win. It was the first of four games in which Saiz logged at least 30 minutes this season and he played every single second three times.
P.J. Lovato, Santa Fe High
It’s rare that a glue guy is so young, but Lovato proved himself to be a key part of the Demons’ run to the Class 5A championship game last year as a freshman. Injuries threw him into a larger role, but it also got him ready for a starting role at forward this season.
While Fedonta “JB” White gets the bulk of the attention, the 6-foot-3 Lovato does the dirty work underneath. Zack Cole, Santa Fe High’s head coach, said Lovato is averaging around nine rebounds per game to go with a seven point-per-game average that is fourth-best on the team. He also showed a knack for getting rebounds and beating his defender downcourt for easy transition buckets.
“Glue guys always seem to be around the ball at the right time,” Cole said. “He showed that early on. He has a relentless motor, he’s super coachable and he plays for your teammates. Even though P.J. is just a sophomore, he plays the game right.”
If there is one area that Lovato needs to work on, it is his jump shot. Cole said the coaching staff had him focus on that in the off-season, and it is slowly coming around. When White when down with an injury against Albuquerque Highland in Rio Rancho’s Jalene Berger Holiday Classic on Dec. 27, Lovato tried to show off his improved form but missed his two shots.
Cole said if Lovato can become more consistent with it, the Demons’ offense will become even more effective.
“It keeps the defense a little more honest and we want him to have a little bit more of an aggressive mindset on offense,” Cole said.
Shaun Riley, Santa Fe Indian School
Riley is a football player with a high basketball IQ, which makes him a perfect complement as the Braves make the transition from losing six seniors to graduation. He was a key player off the bench from last year’s 3A runner-up team, and he slid into a guard position this winter.
However, it’s his versatility and leadership that SFIS head coach Jason Abeyta makes him so important.
“He’s played under Jason [Abeyta Jr.] and Anders [Pecos]last year, so he’s seen a lot,” coach Abeyta said. “He’s gotten better, and he’s always been a team guy, which has been good for us. We haven’t lost anything [from last year].”
Riley might not be the tallest player (just 5-7), but he can handle guarding big men on a defensive switch while also playing out on the perimeter against quick guards. While Riley’s calling card isn’t scoring, he can knock down jump shots if left open and is fearless attacking the rim. That skill is needed because the Braves are not the biggest players, but Abeyta doesn’t want them to play that way.
“He’s one of the guys on our team who is not afraid of the physicality of the game,” coach Abeyta said. “With him going against [the seniors] last year, he’s used to it.”
Devin Flores/Berkeley Reynolds/Thomas Wood, St. Michael’s
Horsemen head coach David Rodriguez admits that his team needs a true glue guy to emerge, but he is confident one of this trio — if not all three — can be that player. Flores is a sophomore who already has a year of varsity experience under him and was a big part of the rotation as a freshman for a team that was the top seed in the 3A bracket.
Rodriguez points to his understanding of the game and his ability to play several different positions as important qualities.
“The great about him is his composure on the floor,” Rodriguez said. “Nothing really bothers him, whether he’s down 10 or getting an earful from me. He just keeps coming and performing.”
Wood, a 6-2 senior forward, is sometimes the forgotten presence in the paint, and Rodriguez sometimes has to remind his team to get him the ball. Despite that, he is one of the top scorers for the Horsemen who isn’t afraid to get his nose dirty and go for rebounds and loose balls.
“We know what he can do, but he’s also a good passer and he get to the free-throw line,” Rodriguez said.
Speaking of getting dirty, Reynolds is known for being hard-nosed on the court. He lost a tooth during a game last year, and he injured a finger in practice that sidelined him for the first half of the season. His hustle was sorely missed until he returned for the Horsemen Shootout recently. A senior captain on the state championship soccer team, Rodriguez believes that experience translates to the hardwood.
“He’s got a slight build, but he will go for a rebound and he can run the floor,” Rodriguez said. “On the break, you know Berkeley is somewhere on the left side or the right side. You might not see him, but he’s coming.”
