Girls soccer
Los Alamos 5, Socorro 1
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers opened their season at Sullivan Field against the Lady Warriors, who return their entire team that reached the Class 1A/3A semifinals last year. Socorro tied it at 1-all after 15 minutes, but Los Alamos dominated the rest of the way, scoring a go-head goal late in the first half and tacking on three more in the second.
Standouts: Senior Alyssa Parker and freshman Tara McDonald each had a pair of goals, while sophomore Aaliyah Walker added the final goal. Los Alamos ’keeper Annika Fox recorded six saves, including a couple at point-blank range.
What’s next: The Lady Hilltoppers (1-0) entertain Piedra Vista on Sept. 6.
Academy for Technology and the Classics 11, Pojoaque Valley 1
What happened: The burgeoning Phoenix got their first 10-goal mercy rule win in their season opener at the Santa Fe Downs. Seven players found the back of the net and the ATC midfield dominated possession to set up those opportunities. The Phoenix even got some playing time in goal for sophomore Liberty Horne.
Standouts: Amberly Garcia scored five goals to lead the way, and six teammates scored once, including Felicia Madrid, who scored her first varsity goal. Senior Sophia Rubio had the Elkettes’ lone goal.
What’s next: The Phoenix (1-0) head to Santa Fe Indian School on Sept. 3. Pojoaque (0-1) heads to the Rehoboth Tournament on Friday.
Volleyball
Santa Fe Indian School 3, Taos 2
What happened: The Lady Braves kicked off their season by overcoming lackluster performances in Games 2 and 3 to overtake the Lady Tigers, 26-24, 15-25 16-25, 25-16, 15-12, in Pueblo Pavilion. Inexperience showed in those two games, as SFIS stopped hitting at the net and struggled to serve the ball with 16 combined service errors. The Lady Braves rebounded in the final two games to pull out the win.
Standouts: Junior Jamie Cruz had 14 kills to lead the way at the net, Cameron Conners had six and Erin Miles and Angelina Geissinger added four.
What next: The Lady Braves (1-0) get a two-week break before playing Estancia at home on Sept. 10. Taos (0-1) entertains Santa Fe High on Sept. 3.