Girls soccer
Academy for Technology and the Classics 3, Hatch Valley 2
What happened: Get on the Phoenix bandwagon, because it’s ready to leave the station after knocking off the previously undefeated Lady Bears in Socorro. The match was supposed to be played at Socorro High School, but the field had not been secured. The teams moved to New Mexico Tech, and the excitement came in the second half. ATC scored three straight goals after falling behind 1-0, with Brisa Hitt, Amberly Garcia and Maggie Rittmeyer each finding the back of the net.
Standouts: Garcia scored her goal after missing most of the first half when she collided with the Hatch goalkeeper.
What’s next: ATC (5-0) plays at Santa Fe Prep on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Santa Fe High 2, Santa Fe Prep 1
What happened: The Blue Griffins struggled to maintain possession and win the 50-50 balls against the more experienced Demonettes at Ivan Head Stadium. The Demonettes took a 1-0 lead at the half, then played the Blue Griffins even up the rest of the way.
“It was a close match, but we just need to get a little better,” Prep head coach Rocky Polk said.
Standouts: Senior Hayden Colfax scored Prep’s lone goal, while Allison Kice recorded six goals on the defensive side.
What’s next: Prep (2-1-1) takes on ATC on Thursday at home. Santa Fe High (4-3-1) entertains Taos on Sept. 16.
Boys soccer
Santa Fe Prep 6, Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf 1
What happened: The Blue Griffins jumped out to a 5-0 halftime lead and cruised to a nondistrict win at Sun Mountain Field for their first victory. It was the team’s first match in 11 days after the school had a camping retreat, but didn’t look rusty as it controlled possession for much of the match.
Standouts: Mateo Sella had a pair of goals to lead the Blue Griffins’ attack, while Sebastian Schriber, Nico Roth, Jack Tiegler and Hakan Hatch each had one. Will Smith had the lone goal for the Wild Wolves co-op team.
What’s next: Santa Fe Prep (1-4) plays Saturday at East Mountain. Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf (0-2) plays in the Albuquerque Oak Grove Academy Tournament.
Volleyball
Capital 3, Pojoaque Valley 2
What happened: The Lady Jaguars almost let the nondistrict match in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium slip away, as Pojoaque won Games 3 and 4 to force the finale. Capital built a 9-5 lead and held off a late charge by the Elkettes (2-2) in a 25-20, 25-14, 9-25, 14-25, 15-12 win.
Standouts: Ethena Silva had 11 kills to lead the Capital attack, and her block kill in Game 5 gave her team a 14-12 lead. Rebecca Sorenson added eight as setter Molly McCanndished out 41 assists. Sorenson also had eight blocks. Alicia Quintana had 12 kills to lead Pojoaque, Leah Trujillo recorded 11 and Ashten Martinez added 10. Mikayla Padilla led the back row with 26 digs.
What’s next: Both teams will play at Capital for pool play of the Tournament of Champions, which starts Friday.
Santa Fe High 3, Valencia 0
What happened: The Demonettes continued to roll, as they dispatched the Lady Jaguars, 25-11, 25-17, 25-21 in Los Lunas. Santa Fe High head coach Josie Adams said the opening game set the tone for the rest of the match, although the Demonettes never quite matched the performance.
Standouts: Salome Romp paced Santa Fe High’s attack with 21 kills, while Isabella Melton added 14 and Ainsley Reynolds-Smithc 13. Adams also praised the back row trio of Belicia Esquivas, Ciara Walshand Marissa Benavidez.
What’s next: Both teams will be in Santa Fe for the Tournament of Champions. Santa Fe High (4-0) will host two pools, while Valencia heads to Capital.
Monte del Sol 3, East Mountain 1
What happened: The Lady Dragons recorded their first nontournament win of the regular season, beating the Lady Timberwolves, 25-18, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21, at Sandia Park. Monte del Sol was in control for much of the match, thanks to the solid setting of Kayla Sanchez, who finished with 21 assists. After losing its season opener against Santa Fe Prep, Monte del Sol has won five in a row.
Standouts: Sanchez’s play allowed Emi Fukuda to shine with 14 kills. Angeles Aguayo recorded 14 points from the service line, to boot.
What’s next: Monte del Sol (5-1) faces a stiff challenge Sept. 18 when it heads to Pecos to take on the 5-0 Lady Panthers.
Estancia 3, Santa Fe Indian School 1
What happened: Errors, errors everywhere for the Lady Braves, much to the delight of the Lady Bears. SFIS had 14 hitting errors in the opening game, which allowed Estancia to steal Game 1, 26-24, in the Pueblo Pavilion. The errors didn’t go away as the Lady Braves committed 57 in all in a 26-24, 25-18, 21-25, 25-15 Estancia win.
Standouts: Aside from the blocking, SFIS head coach Brian Gurule didn’t have much good to say about his team’s performance.
“It was a horrible game,” Gurule said. “We couldn’t do anything right [Tuesday].”
What’s next: The Lady Braves (1-1) will try to turn things around in pool play at Santa Fe High for the Tournament of Champions.