The girls basketball district outlooks for Northern schools:
Class 2A
District 2-2A
For the second straight year, injuries and defections threaten to prevent the Phoenix from reaching the Class 2A State Tournament. Without leading scorer Charli Koseoglu (did not return) and junior Perla Miramontes (torn ACL in a 32-26 loss to St. MIchael's), ATC is relying on youth and a new face. Sophomore Monica Marquez is asserting herself as a strong scorer, while junior forward Nazarae Romero gives the Phoenix and inside presence. Monte del Sol is back to a youth movement after losing several key seniors. Sophomore wing Stefnee Briceno-Roybal is one of a handful of returning players with significant varsity experience. Tierra Encantada also fields a young team, and scoring has been at the forefront of its issues in an 0-3 start.
District 5-2A
This could be the toughest district in 2A by the end of the year, as Escalante (ranked No. 1 by the New Mexico Overtime Sports coaches poll), Peñasco (fourth) and Mesa Vista (fifth) have their sights on more than just a district crown. Forward Brycelyn Martinez leads a senior-dominant team that was seconds away from winning the 2A title in March.
The Lady Panthers, 2A semifinalists a year ago, have a potent scoring duo in junior forward Analise MacAuley and freshman guard Rochelle Lopez. Mesa Vista made a spirited run to the quarterfinals after the death of coaches Leonard Torrez Sr. and Jr., and returns every player. Questa is reloading with an underclassmen-dominant roster. Mora comes off its worst record in the last two decades (3-19) with a team that is sophomore and junior heavy.
District 6-2A
Pecos struggled in its defense of the 2A title last year, but appears to be headed for a rebound after starting the year 2-0. New head coach William Ragland inherits a young roster, led by sophomore wing and leading scorer Natalia Stout. Senior and coach's daughter Kristina Ragland will provide some senior leadership as the Lady Panthers look to regain their footing as one of the top programs in the state.
Class 1A
District 7-1A
Santa Fe Waldorf slogged its way through a revival of its girls program with a 4-13 record, but only four players opted to play this year. Instead, it will be a part of a co-op team with independent Santa Fe Prep. New Mexico School for the Deaf has a young team with good talent, led by sophomore Angelique Quinonez and eighth grader Kimora Vollmar. After not fielding a team last season, Coronado returned with a junior- and senior-dominant roster.