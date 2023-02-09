It’s getting real, people.

Including Friday’s games, there are just nine days remaining in the high school basketball season. District tournaments start Feb. 20. Just six days after that, the New Mexico Activities Association will unveil the brackets for the annual state tournament that runs March 3-11.

Unlike the college game, where “bracketology” is an actual word, there’s not a huge element of surprise at the high school level in New Mexico. Contrary to popular belief, the NMAA doesn’t lock a selection committee in an underground bunker to pick and choose the teams it wants for the postseason.

