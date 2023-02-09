It’s getting real, people.
Including Friday’s games, there are just nine days remaining in the high school basketball season. District tournaments start Feb. 20. Just six days after that, the New Mexico Activities Association will unveil the brackets for the annual state tournament that runs March 3-11.
Unlike the college game, where “bracketology” is an actual word, there’s not a huge element of surprise at the high school level in New Mexico. Contrary to popular belief, the NMAA doesn’t lock a selection committee in an underground bunker to pick and choose the teams it wants for the postseason.
The organization uses an algorithm that determines the top 16 teams in each of the brackets, five each for boys and girls. The NMAA’s only arbitrary directive is using common sense to schedule the games that best accommodate the crowds.
That said, here’s a glimpse what lies ahead for the Santa Fe-area teams:
Class 5A
Santa Fe High and Capital will miss the state tournament unless one of them makes an unlikely run to the District 5-5A Tournament championship. Each has long been eliminated from the regular season title but they both have a shot at second place.
It’s entirely likely that this district will get just one bid; ninth-ranked Albuquerque High (20-2, 7-0). The other five teams in this group sit at the very bottom of the current MaxPreps rankings, which doesn’t bode well for gaining ground in the strength of schedule category.
The Demonettes (9-14, 4-3) are in a third-place tie with Capital (6-17, 4-3), with one more head-to-head left before it’s over. Santa Fe High is No. 21 in the MaxPreps ranking while Capital is 25th.
5A favorite: Carlsbad (21-2). The Cavegirls have already beaten top-ranked Hobbs (19-3) and 10th-ranked Clovis (17-5) in district play but for some reason sit at No. 4 in both the MaxPreps and NMOT Sports coaches poll.
Final four-worthy: Hobbs, defending state champ Volcano Vista (21-3), No. 2 Farmington (21-2), district rivals La Cueva (17-6) and Sandia (17-6), as well as Las Cruces (17-5).
On the bubble: Eldorado (11-10), Cleveland (12-11), Roswell (9-14), Alamogordo (13-10) and Rio Rancho (11-12).
Class 4A
Los Alamos (15-7, 5-0) is in command of District 2-4A, which puts the Hilltoppers in line for a top-eight seed in the state tournament. They’ve earned it, having caught fire after an 0-4 start by a combined 15 points. The biggest knock is the strength of schedule, which is easily the worst of any team currently ranked in the top 10.
Of the three other area schools in 2-4A, Española Valley is the only one with a realistic shot at an at-large bid. The Lady Sundevils (10-13) have a shot to solidify their spot with remaining regular season games against Los Alamos (Friday) and Taos (next week).
Pojoaque Valley (9-15) and Taos (7-15) are long shots. Nothing short of a 2-4A title run can extend their seasons into March.
4A favorite: Kirtland Central (21-1). The Broncos own a road win at No. 2 Gallup and are outscoring their opposition by a 2-to-1 margin. They still have one more date with Gallup before the district tournament starts. Until the Bengals break through, it’s Kirtland Central’s world.
Final four-worthy: Gallup (18-4), Hope Christian (18-6), Artesia (14-8), St. Pius (17-5), Bloomfield (13-8) and Valencia (16-7).
On the bubble: Española Valley (10-13), Moriarty (13-10), Grants (9-14), Silver (14-7) and Albuquerque Academy (8-15).
Class 3A
It’s a two-team fistfight in the making with top-ranked Robertson (22-1) and No. 2 Navajo Prep (20-3) on a direct path for a championship game showdown in The Pit. This team’s only close game against 3A competition so far was a four-point road win at Santa Fe Indian (17-6). Everything else has been a cakewalk.
St. Michael’s (16-7) has made a significant leap forward this season and still has a shot at tying Robertson for the 2-3A regular season crown. The Lady Horsemen might land a top-four seed with a strong finish. SFIS is out of the district race but the Lady Braves (17-6) have earned their status as a serious contender.
West Las Vegas (11-12) will be in the field but is likely headed for a first-round road game.
3A favorite: Robertson. The Lady Cardinals can (and will) face a serious challenge from Navajo Prep and a host of others, but what sets them apart is their defense. Their relentless pressure D drives their offense, a unit that relies on the havoc the defense creates.
Final four-worthy: Santa Fe Indian School (17-6), St. Michael’s (15-7), Navajo Prep (20-3) and Tohatchi (15-8). This class has been top-heavy all season. That said, don’t be surprised to see an unexpected challenger rise from the pack to reach the final two days of the tournament.
On the bubble: Raton (6-17), Socorro (6-17), Dexter (8-13), Ruidoso (8-14) and Wingate (5-16).
Class 2A
The sentimental favorite just so happens to be the team everyone’s looking at as the likely top overall seed. At 20-2, Mesa Vista stands head and shoulders above everyone else in this class.
What’s that mean in the second week of February? Not much. The Lady Trojans, though, deserve the attention they’re getting.
Monte del Sol (1-19), Questa (8-13), Tierra Encantada (0-18), Mora (6-15) and McCurdy (0-21) are just playing out the string, but Academy for Technology and the Classics (14-7) is very much alive for an at-large berth. Same, too, for Escalante (14-7) and Peñasco (12-10).
2A favorite: Mesa Vista, hands-down. The Lady Trojans have played most of the season like they have no peer at this level. Now it’s time to prove it on the big stage.
Final four-worthy: Dulce (16-6), Capitan (19-5), Santa Rosa (16-7), Tatum (16-6), Mescalero (17-7) and Clayton
(17-5) have the goods to make a deep run. That’s especially true of Dulce, which handed Mesa Vista one of its two losses.
On the bubble: ATC seems safe but that No. 13 ranking on MaxPreps provides some time to slide in the last week of the regular season. Lordsburg (10-10), Menaul (14-7) and Eunice (10-10) are trying to hold off Tularosa (11-11) and Estancia (10-12) for those last three spots.
Class 1A
This is the one classification that will not have much to worry about from teams in this area. Coronado (4-13) and New Mexico School for the Deaf (4-10) rank in the bottom-six of the 38-team class. There are long shots, then there’s them.
It negates much of a breakdown on this particular field.