The Santa Fe Century welcomed itself back with a fresh face making some noise Sunday.
In just his second-ever race, Sam Gilletly won the bike event's Gran Fondo race, topping Santa Fe's Fortunto Ferrara in the Century's return after a year's absence because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event is a combination of recreational bike riders and competitors in 25-, 50- and 100-mile courses in Santa Fe County that begins and ends in Santa Fe.
Gilletly teamed with Ferrara to pull away from the peloton on the climb through Madrid, then Gilletly sprinted away when the pair returned to Santa Fe to win the 100-mile race in 4 hours, 11 minutes, 44 seconds. Ferrara finished 1:11 behind Gilletly.
On the women's side, Australian Jane Despas posted a winning time of 5:26:27 to beat Kathy Alvarez of Santa Fe by almost 25 minutes.
In the Medio Fondo, Jerrod Noble ran the 50-mile course in 2:25:39 to beat David Weinstein by 44 seconds. Aileen El-Kadi won the women's race in 2:27:34.
