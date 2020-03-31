Dusty Giles is heading south. The longtime Escalante High School football coach in Tierra Amarilla announced Tuesday that he has taken over as the head coach at Jal. He exits with a 97-30 record in two separate stints with the Lobos, leading the program to three state titles.
Giles was Escalante's coach from 2006-07 before leaving to serve as Estancia's coach for three seasons. He returned to Tierra Amarilla in 2011, turning the Lobos into one of the state's top small-school powerhouse programs. He led the team to the Class 1A championship in 2012 and the 2A title in 2014 and 2015.
His final trip to the finals was 2017, a loss to Fort Sumner.
An Artesia High graduate, Giles made a name for himself by building Escalante's program around a one-back set that emphasized a strong running game behind a quarterback who did most of the work. Giles had record-setting quarterbacks like Reynaldo Atencio and Dominic Montano, each of whom rank in the state's top 10 all-time for rushing yards in a single season and a career.
He also was responsible for helping the school create a state-of-the-art facility whose marquee attraction was a bright red turf field, the only one of its kind in New Mexico.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.