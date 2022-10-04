It was a half-hour after Santi Garcia was hailed a Santa Fe Prep hero, and he was still searching for the answer to the question, “How?”

As in, “How did you score?”

Prep’s sophomore forward was still unsure of the details, other than the ball was in the back of the net, he was in front of the goal and he was getting mobbed by teammates. Garcia’s score ended up being the only one in a 1-0 Blue Griffins win over District 2-1A/3A rival St. Michael’s Tuesday afternoon at Brennand Field.

