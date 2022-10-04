It was a half-hour after Santi Garcia was hailed a Santa Fe Prep hero, and he was still searching for the answer to the question, “How?”
As in, “How did you score?”
Prep’s sophomore forward was still unsure of the details, other than the ball was in the back of the net, he was in front of the goal and he was getting mobbed by teammates. Garcia’s score ended up being the only one in a 1-0 Blue Griffins win over District 2-1A/3A rival St. Michael’s Tuesday afternoon at Brennand Field.
Not even his head coach, Rick Canby, realized he scored, believing it was teammate Asher Nathan who had done it.
So, how did Garcia score?
“I honestly didn’t know what happened,” Garcia said. “I was like, ‘Whoa, I just scored!’ ”
Well, here are the juicy details. It started with a St. Michael’s turnover by the back line as it tried to push forward in the 66th minute. The ball found its way to Prep forward Weston Stump on the left flank and he zipped into the penalty box to fire a shot to the near-side goal, but St. Michael’s goalkeeper Santiago Sandoval was there to block it. Except, he redirected it to Garcia, just feet away in front of the goal.
Garcia reflexively shot it back to the left side of the goal as the off-balanced Sandoval was not in position to make a second incredible save.
“There wasn’t anything Santi could do on that second one,” St. Michael’s head coach Mike Feldewert said.
Then, came the hoard of Blue Griffins (9-4-2 overall, 1-0-1 in 2-1A/3A) to celebrate Garcia’s second goal of the season, which could be the impetus to Prep’s run for a third straight district title.
The win was important, given Prep opened 2-1A/3A play with a 1-all tie to an upstart Las Vegas Robertson squad that is also eyeing the district title. It was a match in which Robertson’s lone goal came on a penalty kick — the fifth time this season that has happened to Prep.
It tied the score in the second half, and 30 minutes of overtime — officials had the teams play two 10-minute overtimes, followed by two 5-minute periods even though New Mexico Activities Association bylaws call for just two extra periods — did not un-knot the tie.
A loss to the Horsemen (11-3, 0-1) would have put the Blue Griffins a match-and-a-half behind their long-time rivals in a district with just those three teams.
“Our division is the best in the state, right now,” Camby said. “Robertson, they’re a good team, too. It’s gonna be tough; it’s gonna be a battle.”
While it was an intense, physical match, St. Michael’s and Prep had to deal with another factor: The elements. Rain left Prep’s two soccer fields — Brennand and Sun Mountain Field — sopping wet. The decision was made early Tuesday to use Brennand because, as Prep athletic director Todd Kurth said, it was in better condition.
Still, the teams slugged it out through a soggy, muddy track that left everybody’s footing shaky. Most of the road white uniforms the Horsemen wore were caked in brown by the end of the match. The messy field made shots on frame a premium. Prep had six such shots, while the Horsemen had three.
“You’re running, and your cleats get stuck in the mud,” Garcia said. “So it was tough to get any traction, but it was a really fun game. Everyone was sliding, but the end results was everybody had fun.”
The difference was that the Blue Griffins controlled the midfield. Too often, St. Michael’s failed to string together passes to get Prep’s defense out of shape. That was because Prep’s midfielders were intercepting the second and third touches, which led to plenty of counterattacks.
“We have that first guy who steps to the ball, and we’ve tell them all season, ‘It’s not your job to win it,’ ” Canby said. “ ‘It’s your job to make them pass it and let the next guy win it.’ I think the field made them play better defense because they couldn’t rush at the guy or they were going to fall down.”
Sandoval made an impressive save in the 36th minute, with a diving stop of Nico Roth’s shot from the left flank.
Prep’s counterpart, Mateo Gilbert, punched out Horsemen midfielder Elijah Gutierrez’s cross on a direct kick in the 73rd minute that proved to be last best chance St. Michael’s had.
Now, St. Michael’s is in chase mode, with district matches against the Cardinals on Thursday.
Then comes a lull in the district schedule, as the Horsemen-Cardinals matchup is the lone one scheduled over the next two weeks.
It will lead to a final week in which all three teams will get one more crack at each other, and whichever one gains the upper hand will be the district champion.
Feldewert saw the loss to Prep as a productive one that will help the Horsemen get better.
“It was good to get pressed today, and we needed to get pressed,” Feldewert said. “We learned some things from it, so that’s good.”
Meanwhile, Garcia has a moment to savor.
That is, if he can just remember exactly what he did.