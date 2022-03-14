A two-time cancer survivor.
A loyal, dedicated graduate of St. Michael’s.
Perhaps the best pinch hitter to step onto the sidelines on the basketball court.
And now, a state finalist as a head coach, even if it was in an interim role.
It’s time Gerard Garcia got the shot he’s always wanted — and deserves. If it doesn’t happen at St. Michael’s, it should somewhere in Northern New Mexico.
Yes, the embers have barely cooled from the 2021-22 basketball season, but the “silly season” that dominates the offseason hasn’t quite started yet.
So, why not pour gasoline on the coming fire and get the carousel moving? There is no better way than to rally public support for the coach who stepped into a mess at St. Michael’s that could have careened into a disaster but instead turned into a season to remember.
If St. Michael’s opts to keep David Rodriguez as head coach of the boys program after its investigation into claims of racism and verbal abuse, he clearly deserves a chance to restore his coaching reputation.
But if the job opens, doesn’t Garcia deserve a chance to get an interview at the very least, if not the job outright? Yes, plenty of qualified candidates will throw their hats into the ring for the city’s most decorated program, but Garcia has shown he is equally as qualified.
After all, he helped guide the Horsemen from a 2-12 start to the cusp of a Class 3A title with a 14-3 record over the final six weeks. In the process, St. Michael’s became the first team to start a season 0-10 and get to the championship game.
Its three losses? To state champion Las Vegas Robertson. The Horsemen beat the top seed, Socorro, by a whopping 30 points and No. 3 Albuquerque Sandia Prep by 15. All of that happened under Garcia’s watch.
Sure, we can credit the talent on the court, and St. Michael’s had plenty of it. Still, it takes a steady hand to help keep the players focused during their remarkable turnaround, and Garcia was that calming voice.
And let’s not forget that when former Horsemen head man, Ron Geyer, broke his leg in the middle of the season in 2015-16, it was Garcia who filled in for him and guided St. Michael’s to a 5-4 record before he returned to the sidelines.
He’s been a part of the school’s baseball program for more than 25 years, and he said on helping out Horsemen head baseball coach Augustin Ruiz after spending the past couple of years away from the dugout: “I just need some time to decompress,” Garcia said.
Time? There might not be any time to do that. Job openings often come fast and furious in Northern New Mexico, and rumors are swirling about a few big-school jobs opening up this spring. We know some jobs magically open without notice. So, Garcia might be busy handing out resumes and trying to wow search committees with his vision of program building.
Wait a minute, make that “should be.”
Garcia’s done enough to earn a seat at the table. Now, which program will be courteous enough to offer him a chair?
