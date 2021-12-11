Games to Watch
GIRLS
Jan. 8 — Taos at Capital, 7 p.m.
The Jaguars came oh-so-close to a playoff spot last season and got dinged by a number of key players graduating. Coach Darren Casados has the program trending in the right direction, and there’s no better way to create a buzz than taking down a playoff lock like the visiting Tigers.
Jan. 11 — Robertson at Los Alamos, 7 p.m.
We all know what the Cardinals and their talent-laden roster bring to the table. A 3A heavyweight, the birds are good enough to make hay in 4A (and above). The Hilltoppers will be looking to add a marquee win to a résumé that will need a few bright spots to earn a trip to state.
Jan. 14 — Gallup at Santa Fe High, 7 p.m.
It’s Gallup, one of the top teams in the state and a team loaded with talent and tradition. It’s Santa Fe High, a rising program with something to prove. While the Demonettes will be a heavy underdog, this will be a proving ground to show progress and make believers out of many.
Feb. 4 — Albuquerque High at Santa Fe High, 7 p.m.
A Friday night special as the Demonettes launch the back end of their District 5-5A schedule against the one team that pushes them all the way to the finish line. If all goes as planned (and, quite frankly, expected) it will be the game that cements Santa Fe High as a playoff contender.
Feb. 12 — Los Alamos at Española Valley, 7 p.m.
The second-to-last game of the regular season will be an emotional night for the Hilltoppers coaching staff. Ray Romero and his assistants have extensive ties to Sundevils Nation as Romero was the team’s coach seven years ago. A win here could well be the catalyst to a playoff berth.
BOYS
Dec. 21 — Santa Fe High at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
If we’re being real, every single Demons game is worth watching this season. This one, however, is a true clash of juggernauts as the Storm are the defending 5A champs and the Demons are fighting Volcano Vista and Las Cruces for bragging rights as the state’s most impressive team thus far. Get your popcorn ready.
Dec. 22 – Cleveland at Española Valley, 7 p.m.
Yeah, yeah; Cleveland again. The Storm are going back-to-back against the North’s premier teams, giving the Sundevils a chance to give their fans a pre-Christmas treat against the reigning big-school champs. Say this for the Storm: Their brutal schedule is nothing to sneeze at. They'll challenge anyone, anywhere.
Jan. 8 — Lovington at Pojoaque Valley, 4 p.m.
If you haven’t seen Derek Sanchez, what are you waiting for? The Elks shooting guard is averaging more points than some teams. He can shoot the 3, drive to the rack like no one’s business and can leave defenders spinning like they’re on skates, including Southern powers like the Wildcats.
Jan. 28 — Santa Fe High at Capital, 7 p.m.
We’ve been treated to a number of these doozies over the last few years and, honestly, we can’t get enough. Whether it’s Ortiz Gym or Toby Roybal, the venue’s packed, the fans are jazzed and the atmosphere is electric as each has taken turns at 5A's top spot. Toss out the records when these guys play and just enjoy the show.
Feb. 19 — Taos at Española Valley, 7 p.m.
Assuming you’re still recovering from your Super Bowl/Valentine’s Day hangover(s), take a trip to the heart of the Rio Grande Valley for this District 2-4A tilt that could well decide the top seed in what amounts to the most balanced and competitive slate in 4A. All signs point to a magical year for the Sundevils.
