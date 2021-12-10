Girls games to watch
Thursday — Robertson at Pecos, 7 p.m.
It’s the reigning Class 2A state champs hosting the early favorite for the 3A crown in March. Toss in the passionate fans, the tiny gym and the shared history the programs have and it’ll be worth the watch.
Jan. 8 — NRG Championship, 6 p.m.
Regardless of who’s playing or how the weekend unfolded, the Northern Rio Grande Tournament (this year in Española) is always one of the must-see events, one whose roots date to the 1940s.
Jan. 18 — ATC at Estancia, 6:30 p.m.
Big things are expected out of the Academy for Technology and the Classics. With the winningest coach in state history at the helm, challenging dates like this one will go a long way to telling us how good the Phoenix are.
Feb. 9 — Robertson at Santa Fe Indian, 7 p.m.
The Lady Braves are back and as strong as ever, so it seems. One of their biggest obstacles to a potential 3A title run is the Cardinals, a district rival that could face them three or four times this season.
Feb. 18 — S.F. Indian at St. Michael’s, 7 p.m.
It’ll be the final game of the regular season, and by then, we’ll have an idea of how good SFIS actually is. The rub: St. Michael’s always has an upset or two every season. Could this one derail what could be a high seed for SFIS?
Boys game to watch
Friday — Santa Fe High at St. Michael’s, 7 p.m.
We’re reaching the point where this rivalry is so heavily tilted in the Demons’ favor that the outcome is a forgone conclusion. Until then, get your popcorn ready because the Siringo Road rivalry is still alive and kickin’.
Dec. 29 — Stu Clark championship, 7:30 p.m.
The 67th annual rendition of this tournament in Las Vegas, N.M., is always fun to watch no matter who’s in it. This year’s bracket includes Capital on one side with Bernalillo and Pecos on the other.
Jan. 11 — Sandia Prep at St. Michael’s, 7 p.m.
The two-time Class 3A runners-up, Prep mirrors the Horsemen in having painfully slow start to the season. By January (with luck), each will have turned things around and established themselves as contenders.
Jan. 13 — Pojoaque Valley at Pecos, 7 p.m.
There was a time where taking down giants was a big deal for the Panthers, but beating bigger schools is now part of their identity. Here, they get a chance to lock horns with explosive Elks guard Derek Sanchez.
Feb. 19 — Robertson at West Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
The final day of the regular season has the two Las Vegas rivals meeting for what could well be the District 2-3A title. Records aside, it’s always worth the price of admission to see these city rivals get together.
