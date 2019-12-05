10 games to watch
Here are the boys and girls basketball games to watch in Northern New Mexico for the 2019-20 season.
Boys
Dec. 20: Santa Fe High “at” St. Michael’s — Yes, the Horsemen will wear the home whites, but this game will be played in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium because … Well, try to get 2,500 people into Perez-Shelley Gymnasium like last year’s game. While the Demons are a favorite in Class 5A, St. Michael’s is intent on playing a 5A-style schedule. The Horsemen will be coming off playing a couple of big schools in the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament and a trip to the Rio Rancho Cleveland Invitational the week before.
Jan. 2: Santa Fe High at Rio Rancho Cleveland — This was the game that put the Demons on the 5A map last year, holding off the Storm at home. Cleveland is ranked No. 3 in the initial coaches poll and Santa Fe High is No. 4, so this is a game that will have seeding impact down the road. since both teams are considered favorites in their respective districts (5-5A for the Demons, 1-5A for the Storm).
Jan. 16: Magdalena at Pecos — The Steers gave Pecos all it could handle before falling in the Class 2A quarterfinals, after which the Panthers went on to win a third straight title. Magdalena lost only two seniors from that team. The Steers wouldn’t be complete without a Mirabal on the roster, and they have two — senior Jaxson and sophomore Joren. This could be a preview of the 2A final in March.
Jan. 28: Santa Fe Indian School at St. Michael’s — Don’t think for a minute the Horsemen haven’t forgotten that loss in the Class 3A semifinals to the Braves after beating them four times before that. This is not the same SFIS team from last year, but do you think that matters to the guys in white-and-blue? Besides, the Horsemen are trying to stay on top of the 2-3A perch.
Jan. 30/Feb. 19: Santa Fe High vs. Capital — The town should be abuzz on these dates, especially because these games could determine the District 5-5A champion — and perhaps secure a top-four seed for the Class 5A State Tournament. While the Demons get much of the hype because of UNM-bound junior Fedonta “JB” White, Capital has its own star — senior T.J. Sanchez.
Girls
Dec. 27-28: Lady Horsemen Chistmas Tournament — No, the St. Michael’s tournament is not a four-team “shootout” style format this year. It’s an eight-team bracket with teams playing twice on Dec. 27 and once on Dec. 28, so that teams don’t have to travel on Christmas or the morning of Dec. 26. Regardless, it will be heavy with Northern teams: Santa Fe High, Española Valley, Los Alamos, Taos and Pecos will grace the bracket with the Lady Horsemen.
Jan. 2-4: Northern Rio Grande Tournament — This gem of a small-school tournament will help shake down how Class 2A and District 5-2A look down the stretch. Peñasco, the reigning 5-2A champion, and Pecos, the 2A state champ, are the clear favorites, but watch out for the likes of 5-2A schools like Escalante and Questa to make a statement.
Jan. 19: Pecos at Peñasco — If they don’t meet in the NRG tournament, then catch the battle of the Lady Panthers here for a rematch of the 2A semifinal in March. Coaches ranked Peñasco second in 2A and Pecos fourth, so this could have seeding ramifications. Fans can also watch two of the top players in 2A go at it in Peñasco’s Carly Gonzales and Trinity Herrera from Pecos.
Jan. 22: Santa Fe Indian School at Las Vegas Robertson — Sure, it’s a rematch of last year’s 3A final, but the Lady Braves and Lady Cardinals are still in the 3A conversation this season. SFIS has three seniors returning, plus a breakout player in sophomore Cameron Conners. Robertson’s Tessa Ortiz will take on the mantle of the “go-to” player, but she has plenty of good, young talent to complement her.
Feb. 21: West Las Vegas at Las Vegas Robertson — So much more could be at stake than just bragging rights in the East-meets-West tilt. This could determine the District 2-3A champion and perhaps a top four-seed in the 3A bracket. That it’s Robertson head coach Jose “Majic” Medina facing his former team just adds to the drama, especially since the Lady Dons believe they have the team that could keep the blue trophy in the “Meadow City.”
