Crazy as it seems, the high school football season officially begins this week when Santa Fe High heads down to Albuquerque on Thursday night to play the first of 10 regular-season games. Championship games for 11-man football run as late as Thanksgiving weekend.
There’s a lot to unpack over the course of the next three months, including which games mean the most to each team in this area.
Here’s a look at the most important dates on each 11-man team’s regular-season schedule:
McCurdy: A look at the Bobcats’ slate makes you wonder what they were thinking. A 2A program, they play their first seven games (with four on the road) against 3A and 4A schools. That said, their Oct. 8 home date with perennial 2A power Santa Rosa in the district opener looms large. A win here could send the Bobcats on a playoff run — assuming they’re still standing after a brutal nondistrict schedule.
Escalante: There’s no better place to burn a hole in your retinas than Tierra Amarilla, home of the fire engine red turf used by the Lobos. Coming off a down year by Escalante standards, a chance to take a huge step in the right direction comes Sept. 16 in a home game against 3A contender Raton. It’s one of two home dates against teams from that district, but this one has the potential of sending a message.
West Las Vegas: If we’re being honest, the only game that matters to most Dons fans is the one against Robertson. To avoid picking the low-hanging fruit, look no further than the Sept. 30 visit from St. Michael’s. West played well enough to beat the Horsemen in Santa Fe last year, eventually making the second round of the 3A playoffs. With its two biggest district games at home this season, opening the 2-3A schedule with a strong showing against St. Mike’s would be huge.
Robertson: The defending 3A champs open with a tough one against a school from Mesa, Ariz., but the game everyone (outside of Vegas anyway) wants to see is the Oct. 8 trip to Santa Fe to play St. Michael’s. The Cardinals have dominated this rivalry of late, winning the past three meetings by a combined 116-14. That includes last year’s state finals. Simply put, these teams respect each other — but there’s no love lost. Already the team to beat in 3A, a win here solidifies the Cards as the cream of the crop once again.
Pojoaque Valley: Assuming the Elks can tread water in a nondistrict schedule that is, to be blunt, favorable, a playoff run basically comes down to the Oct. 15 road game at 2-4A rival Moriarty. A dozen teams will make the playoffs, eight of them as at-large bids. Minus a district title, the Elks will need to win two of their three 2-4A games. Taking the dub here paves the way for what could be a spot in the postseason. That’s easier said than done since the Pintos are tabbed as a top-five team in 4A.
Española Valley: You can argue the Pojoaque game is always huge. The Sundevils haven’t actually beaten Pojoaque since 2019 (they got their only win last year by forfeit). They haven’t won a road game since 2018 against — you guessed it. The two meet again the final week, but the big one is Sept. 2 against crosstown rival McCurdy. This is a no-win situation for the Sundevils and one they cannot afford to lose. More than twice as big with much greater resources, Española has to win or risk getting sucked into a black hole.
Taos: The Tigers’ biggest challenge is finding a way to remain competitive without a home field for most (or all) of the 2022 season. The true test of playoff worthiness comes in Week 2 with an Aug. 26 “home” game in Questa against Los Alamos. The Hilltoppers are primed and ready for a big season in 5A, so winning this one under adverse conditions — and future nondistrict games against solid teams like Bernalillo and Aztec — would be a big shot in the arm for a program that’s been .500 since winning the state title in 2019.
Los Alamos: It’s hard to beat a football Saturday in the fall when the setting is Albuquerque Academy. That’s the scene for a Sept. 24 nondistrict game that will tell us a lot about just how good this Hilltoppers team can be. Early projections call for a seven- to eight-win regular season, but a big hurdle is this one. The Chargers have one of the best players in the state in QB Andres Rivera. It’ll be fun to see what the Hilltoppers’ linebackers can do against a proven run/pass threat like him. Win here and it’s time to take Los Alamos seriously.
Santa Fe Indian: If it feels like forever since the last time the Braves won a district game, you’re not far off. SFIS hasn’t done that since 2005, the year most of this season’s seniors were born. Playing in the top district in Class 3A the last few years hasn’t helped. Four of the top five teams in 3A reside in SFIS’ living room and one of them is West Las Vegas, which visits the Braves on Oct. 21. There’s a lot of “ifs” for the Braves this year, one of them being their ability to stay healthy long enough to finally take down a district opponent. We’ll see.
St. Michael’s: This could be one of the more challenging nondistrict schedules the Horsemen have had in a while. Of course the marquee game is Sept. 2 against Santa Fe High, a team that finally ended a double-digit losing streak to St. Mike’s last year. That loss forced the Horsemen to reinvent themselves, which they did by rebounding all the way to the state finals. While another loss to the Demons wouldn’t be the end of the world, a win would certainly establish the Horsemen as the city’s best once again.
Capital: The jump up to Class 6A is a big one for the Jaguars, a team that appeared to have a 5A playoff berth in hand until a two-game skid to end last season. Their Sept. 30 home game against reigning 5A champ and newest District 5-6A rival Los Lunas will be a chance to show they have what it takes to make hay in the state’s biggest classification. It won’t be easy, but since when has that mattered? Coach Joaquin Garcia has Capital headed in the right direction after navigating his first year without the benefit of an offseason program.
Santa Fe High: Given the Demons’ steady rise the last couple years, every weekend feels big. The opener Thursday at West Mesa is absolutely huge because both teams are expected to make a playoff push this season. Winning a late-August game might not feel as vital as, say, beating Clovis for the first time ever, but it’ll make all the difference if the Demons and Mustangs are in a dogfight for an at-large berth for the 6A postseason. Getting a cupcake to open the schedule would be nice, but why take the easy way out when you’re trying to prove to the entire state you deserve a spot at the big boy’s table?