St. Michael’s Marcus Leyba, left, tackles Santa Fe High’s Daniel Wright during last year’s game at Ivan Head Stadium. The Demons snapped their 13-game losing streak to the Horsemen with a 19-7 win. Santa Fe High will attempt to repeat their success when the Demons and Horsemen face off Sept. 2.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Crazy as it seems, the high school football season officially begins this week when Santa Fe High heads down to Albuquerque on Thursday night to play the first of 10 regular-season games. Championship games for 11-man football run as late as Thanksgiving weekend.

There’s a lot to unpack over the course of the next three months, including which games mean the most to each team in this area.

Here’s a look at the most important dates on each 11-man team’s regular-season schedule:

