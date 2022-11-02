091022Football_LS_2.JPG

St. Michael’s Cole Jacobs gets pulled down by Los Alamos’ Zackary Schwarzkopf during the first quarter of a Sept. 10 game.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

All hail the Gadsden … hmm, what’s the nickname?

Oh yeah, Panthers!

It’s literally been a lifetime since we’ve talked about this school’s football team this late in the season. Not since 1972 have the Panthers made the postseason. Thanks to a 2-1 finish in District 3-5A, they’re in as an at-large participant for the Class 5A field that includes Los Alamos.

Popular in the Community