All hail the Gadsden … hmm, what’s the nickname?
Oh yeah, Panthers!
It’s literally been a lifetime since we’ve talked about this school’s football team this late in the season. Not since 1972 have the Panthers made the postseason. Thanks to a 2-1 finish in District 3-5A, they’re in as an at-large participant for the Class 5A field that includes Los Alamos.
The Hilltoppers, seeded seventh in the 12-team bracket, will host Gadsden this weekend in the opening round. The game will be Saturday afternoon up on the hill. Aside from the fact the winner heads to No. 2 Roswell next week, the true prize of this matchup is the rarity of it all.
Best of all, it gives us a chance to crank up the wayback machine to see what life was like in ’72. A new Ford Mustang was only $2,510, gas was 36 cents a gallon and an average house cost $25,200. Not everything was cheap. Hewlett-Packard introduced its revolutionary handheld calculator that year, running $395 — or nearly $3,000 in today’s moolah.
It was also the time of the Watergate scandal, the terrorist attack at the Summer Olympics, the first Godfather flick and Don McLean’s timeless hit “American Pie.”
No one could have predicted that the Panthers would go 50 years without seeing the playoffs. At 4-6 this season they’re not exactly roaring into the postseason but, as anyone in Anthony, N.M., can boast — no one cares about semantics.
Here’s a look at this weekend’s playoffs in each class:
Class 6A
The Big 3 (La Cueva, Cleveland and Centennial) are all anyone talks about. Deservedly so, given their shiny résumés. What’s that mean for the other nine teams? Probably not that much because football is the one sport where the better team usually wins. Fourth-seeded Hobbs could make some noise, as could a healthy No. 5 Volcano Vista. Without Santa Fe High or Capital, all Northern New Mexico can do is sit back and observe.
Predictions: Volcano Vista over Atrisco Heritage, Los Lunas over Cibola, Rio Rancho over Alamogordo and Farmington over Carlsbad.
Class 5A
No classification has a more clear-cut No. 1 seed than this one. Artesia is a 30-time state champion but the Bulldogs are on a five-year title drought, their longest since acid washed jeans were still a thing from 1987-92. Just so you know, the school hasn’t gone more than five years without a title since a seven-year window ending in 1964.
Predictions: Valley over Miyamura, Belen over Deming, Mayfield over Santa Teresa and Los Alamos over Gadsden (see you in 2072, Panthers).
Class 4A
This bracket is somewhat familiar to those of us in Santa Fe. The Demons hosted No. 1 Silver and No. 4 Lovington while No. 3 Taos visited St. Michael’s. That gives us a working knowledge of a 12-team field that covers three of the four corners of the state (sorry Northeast), plus the Albuquerque metro area.
Predictions: Moriarty over Kirtland Central, Albuquerque Academy over Bernalillo, Portales over St. Pius and Aztec over Valencia.
Class 3A
If ever there was a case to overhaul the NMAA’s method for seeding teams, this is it. The No. 5 seed is Thoreau, a solid 8-2 seed and the undefeated champ of 5-3A. The Hawks lost by 54 points to West Las Vegas, which is seeded two spots lower. They’re one spot in front of Raton, a team absolutely no one wants to face in the quarterfinals.
Predictions: Hope over Thoreau (yes, it’s a 12-5 matchup), West Las Vegas over Newcomb, Raton over Hatch and Dexter over Cobre.
Class 2A
It’s the Dusty Giles Bowl on Saturday when Jal hosts Escalante in the battle of the coach’s current team and the one he led to dominance as a Northern New Mexico small-school juggernaut. How can we forget his team’s win over Santa Fe High in 2017, a game that kicked off at 10 and ended at midnight after Giles and the Lobos got stuck in traffic on the way down from Tierra Amarilla?
Predictions: Jal over Escalante, Eunice over Estancia, Santa Rosa over Loving and Texico over Tularosa.