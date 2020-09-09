Stacy Fulgenzi announced on social media Wednesday that she lost her appeal with Las Vegas City Schools, officially ending her career as a teacher and coach at Robertson High School.
A 1990 Robertson graduate who coached the Lady Cardinals volleyball team to runner-up finishes in 2016 and 2017 and had it ranked No. 1 in the state in 2019, she was reprimanded and suspended last fall after the school district ruled she repeatedly violated a fundraising policy.
Robertson went onto win a state title as Fulgenzi watched from the stands.
Fulgenzi was fired by Superintendent L. Larryssa Archuleta and his decision was upheld in February by the school board.
Fulgenzi's appeal was denied Sept. 4, ending a 20-year career as a teacher and coach in Las Vegas, N.M. In a long post on Facebook, she stood her ground and vowed to push ahead with her career, wherever it might take her.
"It was appalling to see how people will try to win at all costs, with no regard for who they hurt along the way or the lies that are told," she wrote. "I can definitely see why people just give up and walk away, not just because of the mental anguish, but also because these public institutions get to use taxpayer money to foot the legal bills. People would not even believe all the antics I had to deal with every step of the way, I seriously could write a book."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.