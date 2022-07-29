060122 jw fuego opener2.jpg

Fuego outfielder Parker DePasquale juggles a catch during the Fuego’s season opener June 1 against Roswell at Fort Marcy Ballpark. The team is out of the playoffs and wraps the season this weekend.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

It’s officially official.

After a few days of confusion over the standings and what it meant to the playoff picture, the end arrived for the Santa Fe Fuego. Mired in a late-season swoon that saw the team drop eight of its last 11 road games, Santa Fe was officially eliminated from Pecos League playoff contention Friday night.

The Fuego entered this weekend’s action with an elimination magic number (or tragic number, as baseball nerds call it) of just one, meaning any combination of Santa Fe losses or wins by Mountain Division rivals Trinidad and Roswell equaling that number meant it was all over for the Fuego.

Popular in the Community