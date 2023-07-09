Only the top four teams in each division make it to the Pecos League playoffs. With just
19 games left, the “tragic” number — the opposite of the more popular “magic” number — is rapidly shrinking for the Santa Fe Fuego.
The team lost its 10th straight game Saturday night at Fort Marcy, falling 14 games behind Mountain Division leader Tucson. It is 9 1/2 games behind Garden City for the fourth and final playoff spot.
Anything’s possible, but a Fuego run to the playoffs would be a bigger surprise than the dinosaurs knocking off the asteroid. If, say, Garden City loses 15 of its final 20 games, Santa Fe would need to win no fewer than 15 of its final games to pass the Wind in the standings — assuming there are no rainouts and fifth-place Alpine somehow falls apart in a similar fashion.
In other words, it looks like another postseason-less year for the Fuego, a team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2015 and only made it that far twice since its inception 11 years ago.
• • •
Alex Waggoner continues to impress on the professional soccer league level. The recent Santa Fe High graduate and the state’s 2022 Gatorade player of the year added another goal as a member of the New Mexico United in a 1-0 win over Detroit City at Isotopes Park on Saturday.
His goal in the 83rd minute off a header into the left side of the net on a Daniel Bruce cross that broke the scoreless tie. It marked the second goal for Waggoner with the big club, which signed him to an academy contract before the start of the season that allowed him to play for the United while still retaining his college eligibility.
With the win, New Mexico moved into seventh place in the United Soccer League Western Conference standings — just above the playoff line for the moment. Waggoner will play for the University of Michigan in the fall.
• • •
The Dukes are comin’ out, comin’ out swingin’, hustlin’ all the way.
If you grew up in New Mexico and happened upon a radio or local TV station in the ’80s or ’90s, that song is seared into your brain. It was the catchy theme for the Albuquerque Dukes, the Pacific Coast League affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Their bright red and school-bus yellow uniforms were all the rage and served as the precursor to the modern-day Isotopes.
The Dukes may be a memory now, but the Isotopes are doing their best to keep it alive. The team will hold its annual Dukes Retro Night on Saturday where the players will wear the familiar mustard yellow pullover jerseys with the team name scrawled in red with a white outline across the chest.
Ahh, the good ol’ days.
And, yes, the song’s lyrics were, “Comin’ out,” not “Comin’ up.” Blame the artist, not the writer.
• • •
Sin City, here they come. Four times.
The University of New Mexico men’s basketball should be announcing its 2023-24 regular season schedule any day now, but a few dates and opponents have leaked out through various outlets.
We know for certain they’ll be in Las Vegas, Nev., at least four times; twice for separate in-season events, once for a game against UNLV and again next March for the Mountain West Conference Tournament.
It all starts with the Vegas Championship from Nov. 21-24. It’s a six-team field that includes UC Irvine, Pepperdine, Indiana State, Rice and Toledo. Each team will play the first two days, take Thanksgiving off, then return on Black Friday for one last contest.
It’s not to be confused with the Continental Tire Main Event (in Vegas) from Nov. 17-19 featuring San Diego State, Saint Mary’s, Xavier and Washington, the Vegas Showdown (Nov. 23-24 with BYU, North Carolina State, Arizona State and Vanderbilt), Las Vegas Holiday Classic
(Nov. 24-25 with Evansville and three other teams TBD), or whatever other tournaments might be going on here and there during the first two months of the regular season.
The Lobos will return Dec. 13 for the Jack Jones Classic, a four-team, one-day event in which they’ll play Santa Clara on the same night that UNLV faces Creighton.
Everyone loves an excuse to go to Vegas. Here’s your chance. Four of them.
• • •
Even though Santa Fe Little League moved to a new district this season, it is showing it can hang with some of Albuquerque’s best in District 5.
The league’s All-Star senior softball team is one win away from taking the state title and advancing to the Little League Southwest Region Tournament this month in Louisiana after an 11-1 win over Isleta Little League on Sunday morning.
Meanwhile, the Santa Fe 8-10 softball team remains alive in the state tournament in Las Vegas, N.M. The league’s intermediate baseball All-Stars are in the state championship game Monday against Albuquerque’s Paradise Hills Little League.
After going from District 4, which includes Los Alamos, Española Valley and Las Vegas Little Leagues, to the Albuquerque-dominant District 5, there were some concerns Santa Fe might come back to the pack.
However, outgoing Santa Fe Little League President Aaron Ortiz said it’s a credit to the coaches and players for maintaining the competitive level it achieved over the past four or five years.
“We’ve lost some talent to travel ball and stuff over the years,” Ortiz said. “But the size of the league and the coaching that we have, for the most part, is contributing to the improvements we’re seeing. And the competitiveness of the league throughout the season is contributing toward how we fare in district and state All-Stars.”
• • •
Congratulations are in order for 2013 St. Michael’s graduate Estevan Sandoval, who was promoted to assistant men’s basketball coach at the University of North Dakota on Friday. Sandoval spent the previous two seasons as the program’s director of basketball operations.
Sandoval is a 2017 UNM graduate and was a graduate assistant for the Lobos from 2017-19 before taking on an assistant coach position at Gillette (Wyo.) College for three years.
• • •
Get ready for the 21st century arriving at your high school baseball diamond.
In June, the National Federation of State High School Associations baseball rules committee approved the use of a one-way communication device to allow pitch calls between a dugout coach and a team’s catcher beginning in the spring.
It was one of five rule revisions approved by the committee and subsequently okayed by the NFHS Board of Directors. Teams are not required to adopt the devices and can opt for more traditional methods of pitch-calling.
While coaches and catchers can communicate with each other, the new rules prohibit coaches from communicating with any other player besides the catcher on defense and with any player while batting.
“This change is consistent with the growth of the game and is indicative of a measured and responsible approach to enable technology into our level of competition,” said Elliot Hopkins, NFHS Director of Sports and Educational Services and liaison to the Baseball Rules Committee.