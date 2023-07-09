Only the top four teams in each division make it to the Pecos League playoffs. With just

19 games left, the “tragic” number — the opposite of the more popular “magic” number — is rapidly shrinking for the Santa Fe Fuego.

The team lost its 10th straight game Saturday night at Fort Marcy, falling 14 games behind Mountain Division leader Tucson. It is 9 1/2 games behind Garden City for the fourth and final playoff spot.

