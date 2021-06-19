The Santa Fe Fuego scored just enough offense Saturday night to stave off the Tucson Saguaros.
They built an 11-6 lead through six innings and held on for a 12-11 win in Pecos League baseball at Fort Marcy Ballpark.
The first five batters in the Santa Fe lineup collected 12 of the team's 17 hits, with Ryan Bernardy going 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs. His two-run blast in the bottom of the first opened the scoring, and he had an RBI single in the third that started a three-run outburst to give the Fuego (9-8) a 5-1 lead.
Bernardy even pitched 1 2/3 innings, but he helped Tucson (9-6) begin its comeback in the seventh when he failed to record an out to the first four batters of the inning. The Saguaros scored three times in the inning, then added single runs in the eighth and ninth. David Walker hit a solo homer off of Santa Fe reliever August Voight to make it 12-11, but Voight secured the save.
The Fuego head to Roswell on Sunday for a two-game set against the Invaders. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.