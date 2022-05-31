A decade into its existence, Santa Fe’s lone professional sports organization has made it to adolescence by finding creative ways to connect with its fans and gain a foothold with a modest following.
Then again, the more things change, the more they stay the same.
The grass at historic Fort Marcy Ballpark, the home to the Santa Fe Fuego since 2012, is still long in parts and short enough in others to expose rock-hard ground in others. The mound’s loose dirt makes it look like melted ice cream by game’s end. The outfield fence is still comically short from center to right, and the dugouts are barely big enough for a Little League. And don’t forget the grandstand, a treacherous place of uneven steps under a corrugated metal roof.
“But you know, it’s great to be back,” said Fuego first baseman Jared Gay. “I really like playing here. It’s close to home and we have good fans, you know?”
The power-hitting Gay is one of eight players back from last season’s club, meaning nearly two-thirds of the roster is brand new. That includes a player who could be a fan favorite by year’s end, leadoff hitter Drake Ayala.
Unlike most players in the Pecos League — largely considered the lowest rung (but oddly adorable) of pro ball — Ayala never attended a single class in college. He grew up in a small town of fewer than 2,000 people (Collinsville, Texas) and figured he’d give a run at a professional career before finding a job.
“I always wanted to play so when I saw something about tryouts I just went,” he said.
He attended the Pecos League’s spring workouts and eventually found his way onto the roster of the 2021 Salina Stockade, a traveling team of what amounts to Pecos League all-stars that plays in the American Association. He batted .358 last season and showed up to Fuego camp looking like a bona fide pro player.
“People are going to love this guy,” said Santa Fe manager Bill Rogan while watching Ayala take batting practice while shagging fly balls in the outfield. “Drake gets on base, and just watch him run. He can hit, too, but this guy’s speed and power; he’s the right fit for us.”
Of course, the local connection of four in-state players — five if you count Gay’s family that now lives in Albuquerque but proudly hails from Rochester, N.Y. — doesn’t hurt. Española’s Jesus Chavez and Albuquerque’s Matt Sanchez will probably bring upwards of two dozen fans between them for opening day. Same, too, for Santa Fe’s own Matt Barela.
The Santa Fe Fuego launch into their 10th season Wednesday night, opening a four-game series against Pecos League rival Roswell.
What can fans expect? In some ways, they already know. The Fuego will have the time-tested traits of Santa Fe teams of the past; bloated ERAs, moonshot home runs and plenty of double-digit run totals that will rival any beer-league softball game.
It’s all a product of the Fort’s postage stamp dimensions and Santa Fe’s high, dry air — a place that’s a nightmare for pitchers and dream for hitters who devour fastballs like kids scarfing down candy from the concession stand.
“This team, it can be good,” Rogan said. “I found the guys I wanted and brought back the guys I knew could help.”
The mainstays include veterans like centerfielder Parker DePasquale and third baseman Manny Cachora but includes rookie catcher Tyler Carpenter. It’s his job to manage a pitching staff that has to deal with the elements every single night.
Having never ventured this far west, the native of Katy, Texas, said he knows all about Santa Fe’s reputation for being a hitter’s paradise. When asked about it he sounded exactly like every other backstop to wear a Fuego uniform: “Keep the ball down, get ground balls, try to keep the ball in the yard and don’t get hung up on a popup that gets out of here. That’s going to happen in a place like this.”
It’s baseball as usual in Santa Fe and this year’s Fuego will likely provide plenty for fans to talk about. That includes the outspoken Rogan, who wasn’t keen on the players’ choice for a home run mascot.
Perched atop the Fuego dugout is a sun-dried stuffed animal that may have once been a child’s beloved squirrel — or a beaver, or perhaps a giant rat. Its eyes are glazed over and its fur looks like it was air-fried to its body, but Gay was happy to announce its addition to the team.
He said the players planned to pass him around after every home run, sort of like the cowboy hat handed to Los Angeles Angels players when they return to the dugout after going yard.
“No, that’s not our mascot,” Rogan said. “I don’t even know what that thing is.”