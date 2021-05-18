The boys are almost back, and when they arrive next week, they’ll be looking for you.
Literally.
With the opening game for the Santa Fe Fuego just two weeks away, the city’s professional baseball team is in dire need of the public’s help with housing the players for the 2021 Pecos League season.
The club is asking people to open their homes and allow players to live rent-free for two months.
“The housing thing is always hard, but the pandemic has made it even worse,” said Fuego general manager Yvonne Encinias.
This isn’t the first rodeo for Encinias. The team’s GM since its earliest days in the league, she has searched high and low for places to take in her players. Some families can only accommodate one, others as many as four or five.
“Really, all we’re asking is for someone to provide a roof, a place to do laundry and a space to prep food,” she said. “What happens after that is up to the players and the host families.”
Since most players in the Pecos League make just a few hundred dollars a month, it’s anticipated that the situations will be rent-free.
To help bring the players and their billets closer together, the Fuego have organized a meet-and-greet for potential host families. It will be the night of May 26 at Fort Marcy Ballpark.
From 6 to 7:30 p.m., the team will grill some hot dogs, provide drinks and provide sort of a one-stop shop for homeowners to meet the players and break the ice.
The team’s players are scheduled to arrive in Santa Fe on Monday, with the first day of preseason workouts the following morning at Fort Marcy Ballpark. With a roster limit of 22 and as many as 30 players expected to report for what’s being referred to as spring training, not everyone who will attend the May 26 event will be around for the June 2 season opener at Roswell.
The Fuego will have a public meet-and-greet on the eve of the season opener. Fans are invited to attend a free event at 4 p.m. June 1 at Fort Marcy Ballpark, an event at which team uniforms will be handed out and fans will be given a chance to visit with players who make the final roster.
The Pecos League is attempting to resurrect its summer season after shutting things down during the pandemic in 2020. The league suspended operations before last season began, but created an abbreviated four-team league at a private complex not far from the league’s headquarters in Houston.
Fuego manager Bill Rogan was initially part of last year’s plans, and Pecos League President Andrew Dunn retained his services to be Santa Fe’s manager this summer. Encinias said he will be among those at next week’s host family meet-and-greet.
Any home that hosts a player gets two season passes to Fuego home games as well as discounts on merchandise sold at the ballpark.
Encinias encouraged anyone interested in the team’s billeting program to reach out to her via the team’s various social media platforms.
NOTES
The Fuego came into existence in 2012 and this would have been their 10th full season in the Pecos League were it not for last season’s COVID-19 shutdown. They haven’t had a winning season since finishing 31-30 three years ago and haven’t made the playoffs since 2016. ... The Fuego have opened every season at home. That will change this year when they open with two straight road games against Roswell. ... The Pecos League’s balance is what keeps most teams optimistic for a title run. The league has never had a repeat champion and seven different teams have won the league title the last seven years, starting with Santa Fe’s memorable 2014 championship team. Tucson won last year’s four-team Houston season, and Alpine won it all in 2019. ... The league will operate with two divisions and 14 teams. The six-team Pacific Division is made up entirely of teams in California while the eight-team Mountain Division has the Fuego, Roswell and White Sands as the only teams from New Mexico. The newest club is the Colorado Springs SnowSox, whose only appearance at Fort Marcy Ballpark will be July 14-15.
