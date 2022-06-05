Time to break out the Fuego puns.
Santa Fe’s professional baseball team is on fire. It’s red hot. It’s smokin’.
For the first time in the team’s history, it has swept a four-game series against Pecos League rival Roswell. The Fuego completed that feat Saturday night with a 13-9 victory at Fort Marcy Ballpark. Dating back to the end of last season, they’ve won six straight against the Invaders.
Consider the history between the teams. Since joining the league in 2012, Santa Fe is only 25-55 against Roswell, going 18-31 at home. Yes, that includes this current streak of half a dozen games.
At 4-0, the Fuego are off to one of the best starts in team history. The 2015 team won its first five games. Two other times the Fuego has started 4-1 (2014 and 2017).
Santa Fe is enjoying a couple of days off before heading north to Trinidad, Colo., for a two-game series against the Triggers, then it’s back home for a four-game set against Colorado Springs starting Thursday.
Yes, it’s only four games into the season, and the pessimist might say it’s time to take a chill pill. Could be that Roswell is in a down year, that the Fuego just happened to catch the Invaders at the right time.
Thing is, Santa Fe’s .358 team batting average leads the league, and its 10 home runs are second only to San Rafael, which has already played eight games. The early returns are promising and the pitching has done just enough to earn four straight Ws.
Can they keep it up? Honestly, maybe now’s the time to just sit back and enjoy the ride. It’s been a minute since the Fuego have been legitimate contenders, and the team might just be onto something.
Until we find out, have fun with it.
u u u
Recent St. Michael’s graduates CeeJay Saiz, Derek Martinez and Owen Gruda had a chance to play one final time together over the weekend. The Horsemen trio took part in the annual New Mexico High School Coaches Association’s Red vs. Green All-Star Baseball Series in Rio Rancho.
They helped the Green All-Stars sweep the red in a three-game set played at Cleveland High School. That’s the same field the Horsemen had their season come to an end just a few weeks ago. Seeded No. 1 overall in the Class 3A State Tournament, they were shocked by Santa Fe Indian School in the quarterfinals at Cleveland.
Saiz, who was intentionally walked in three of the four plate appearances in that loss, got a measure of redemption by winning the home run derby. Easily the top player in 3A all season, he’s headed for the next level at Amarillo College this fall.
The Red vs. Green Softball Series was also at Cleveland over the weekend. The Red took it, two games to one. The Green roster included players from Robertson and West Las Vegas.
u u u
Española Valley held a ceremony Saturday to honor legendary tennis coach Wendall Barnett with a mural of him.
The painting depicts Barnett, who spent 31 years as the program’s head coach until retiring in 2017, in a green polo shirt holding a racket while two tennis rackets cross each other with the “EV” written on them and “tennis” underneath. A local artist painted on a backboard attached to the fence of the school’s tennis courts.
Barnett was a colorful figure in Northern tennis, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 91 after a long bout with bladder cancer. He was among a trio of head coaches who logged more than 20 years in the region, along with Taos’ Kurt Edelbrock and former Los Alamos girls head coach Bruce Cottrell, who now assists the Capital program.