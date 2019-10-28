Fuego manager Zarewicz steps down

It’s the end of an era in the annals of professional baseball in Santa Fe.
Brought to town as a starting pitcher and an extra bat in the lineup for the Fuego, T.J. Zarewicz hung around for four years and spent most of that time as the youngest manager in the Pecos League. Last week, he officially stepped down, choosing to remain at home in Pittsburgh in hopes of another opportunity elsewhere in baseball.
“People say a lot of things about the Pecos League, but being a part of it took me from one part of the country to another, gave me a chance to get into Canada and spend a lot of time seeing some amazing places and meeting some great people,” he said.
Zarewicz, 29, steps aside as the second-winningest manager in Fuego history behind the team’s first skipper, Bill Moore. Zarewicz guided the team to a 90-87 record the last three seasons. His overall record is still something of a debate as he served as a player-coach for at least half of the 2016 season after Moore’s replacement, Keith Wood, stepped down after a brief stint in charge.
There were times where Zarewicz admits to a steep learning curve with being a manager. Showing up every day as a player is one thing; doing it as the leader of a professional sports organization is quite another. Over the years he got the knack of it, leading to part-time gigs as a coach in the CanAm League and a stint in the American Association.
Handcuffed by the built-in disadvantages of managing in Santa Fe — the rarefied air of 7,000 feet, Fort Marcy’s playing dimensions fit for a junior varsity team, the high cost living and the lack of facilities like dressing rooms and basic garden tools to manicure the infield — Zarewicz did the best he could.
The Fuego never did make the playoffs under his watch. A lack of pitching was always the team’s undoing.
Of course, none of that really matters to the Pennsylvania native who played at Bethany College with dreams of earning a few bucks as a professional player. He singled out a handful of relationships that made his time in Santa Fe memorable, namely with Pecos League president Andrew Dunn and his annual host during the last four seasons, Santa Fe resident Dave Nava.
“Andrew always took care of me and gave me a chance,” Zarewicz said. “And Dave, man, I can’t say enough about him. He opened his home to me, made me feel welcome and was such a huge help. The guy gave up his own bedroom while he slept out on the couch. You just don’t see people doing that for one another, you know?”
He thanked the many players who came to Santa Fe during his tenure and lauded the team’s administrative core, general manager Yvonne Encinias and assistant Consuelo Rios, as well as city parks employee Chris Ortiz for doing most of the field maintenance.
“I wouldn’t trade anything,” Zarewicz said. “All the road trips, driving from Pittsburgh to Houston, to California, to Arizona, to Santa Fe and all the cities we played in. It’s those experiences that make me want to take this leap of faith and see what’s out there for me in the future.”
Zarewicz said he’s not sure where he’ll head to next. He’s seeking opportunities as a manager, coach and scout in the affiliated levels of minor league baseball. He’s also open to coaching at the college level, perhaps taking his talents north of the border into Canada if he has to.
“I’m really not sure where I’ll end up but I do know I’m not done with this sport,” Zarewicz said. “This isn’t the end.”
NOTES
Bill Rogan has been named the Fuego’s new manager. He is no stranger to the Pecos League, having managed in Tucson last season. … Rogan is the fifth manager in Fuego history, following Moore, Jake Mitzner, Wood and Rodney Tafoya. … The Fuego announced their 2020 schedule late last week. The team will play 64 games, 36 of them at home. Of those, 14 will come against archrival Trinidad, but they’ll have home series against White Sands, Roswell, Alpine, Garden City and, for the first time, California City.
