Opening day for the Santa Fe Fuego is just around the corner. The team is expected to open camp this week in preparation for its May 31 opener at Trinidad.
This is the fifth time in team history the Fuego will open on the road and just the second time in seven years. The home opener is June 2 at Fort Marcy Ballpark, also against Trinidad.
A new year brings plenty of change, and that starts at the top. Gone is embattled and outspoken manager Bill Rogan; in his place is 27-year-old Tom Fitzpatrick. A native of Cranford, N.J., Fitzpatrick will be a player-manager, the fourth dual-purpose skipper in team history behind former Fuego pitchers T.J. Zarewicz and Rodney Tafoya and infielder Joey LaCunga.
For the time being, Fitzgerald is the only catcher listed on Santa Fe’s roster — there are also just two outfielders and 17 pitchers. He played in college at Immaculata (Pa.) and had previous stops at Tucson, Salina and Monterrey in the Pecos League.
The Fuego haven’t had a winning record since 2018 and haven’t been to the playoffs since 2015. The move to put Fitzgerald in charge makes him the eighth manager in team history and the youngest since LaCunga finished out the disastrous 2016 season that saw four managers come and go in a 19-win campaign, the fewest in team history.
***
It's that time of the year: summer workouts for all sports. So, programs are seeking team camps, leagues and scrimmages to get their players ready for the 2023-24 season.
With that in mind, Santa Fe Indian School has openings for a pair of basketball tournaments. The second Running Braves Father's Day Shootout is June 16-18 and is open to boys and girls teams from the fifth grade to the varsity level. Cost is $275 for one team, $250 each for two and $200 for three or more.
The school also will have a Fourth of July Shootout from July 6-8 that is open to teams from the fourth grade to the varsity level. Cost for that tournament is $275 per team.
A $150 non-refundable deposit is due to hold a spot, and full payment must be made prior to the team's first game. For more information, contact assistant coach Fernando Garcia at 505-389-9953 or assistant athletic director Nate Abeyta at 505-231-8693.
***
While the season has come to an end for all sanctioned prep sports teams, the club scene saw the high school rugby season come to a close last week. The Los Alamos girls won the state championship, besting Rio Rancho in a tournament last week in Albuquerque. On the boys side, Albuquerque La Cueva took first place, and Los Alamos placed third for the season.
***
Like a pedal-to-the-metal sprint down the Indianapolis Motor Speedway straightaway, the Unser Racing Museum is headed down the road to Nebraska.
The Unser family has decided to move its entire Albuquerque-based collection to Lincoln, Neb., to be part of the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed. It ends an two-decade run for the Unser museum in Albuquerque. It will officially close on May 29.
It opened in 2003 and honors the family’s racing accomplishments that date back four generations. That, of course, includes the family’s dominance at the annual Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, as well as the Indy 500.
“In motorsports, the Unser name is recognized worldwide and we believe merging with the number one nationally ranked Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed will provide not only a larger national, but also international, platform for this collection of the Unser’s iconic racing legacy,” said Susan Unser, a board member of the family’s Albuquerque museum.
***
It was mentioned a week ago just how badly the New Mexico Highlands baseball season was going. The reality is starting to settle in thanks to good, old fashioned statistics.
The final NCAA Division II regular season figures are out and, predictably, they’re not good for the Cowboys. Aside from their .060 winning percentage (going 3-47), they were worst in the country in runs allowed (650, ranking 249th in D2), earned runs given up (537) and hits allowed per nine innings (18.03).
They were bottom-five in the country in team ERA (246th) with a gaudy 13.61 cumulative number, strikeouts per nine innings (247th) and WHIP (246th).
The team’s batting average (.264) ranked 209th in D2, its .348 OPS was 227th, its .348 on-base percentage was 227th, its 50 drawn walks in 50 games was 230th and its average of 4.3 runs scored was 237th.
As Cubs fans used to say, there’s always next season.