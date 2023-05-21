Opening day for the Santa Fe Fuego is just around the corner. The team is expected to open camp this week in preparation for its May 31 opener at Trinidad.

This is the fifth time in team history the Fuego will open on the road and just the second time in seven years. The home opener is June 2 at Fort Marcy Ballpark, also against Trinidad.

A new year brings plenty of change, and that starts at the top. Gone is embattled and outspoken manager Bill Rogan; in his place is 27-year-old Tom Fitzpatrick. A native of Cranford, N.J., Fitzpatrick will be a player-manager, the fourth dual-purpose skipper in team history behind former Fuego pitchers T.J. Zarewicz and Rodney Tafoya and infielder Joey LaCunga.

