The Santa Fe Fuego battled their way back from a 6-0 deficit only to lose their grip on their Pecos League game, losing 9-8 to the Trinidad Triggers on Monday night.
After scoring eight runs in a three-inning stretch to take an 8-7 lead, the Triggers scored the game-tying run in the bottom of the ninth. Then Fuego pitcher Kyle Kuttruf hit Trey Bigford with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, allowing Trinidad to secure a win at Central Park.
Starting pitcher Gabriel Estrada was cruising along for Trinidad (20-24), shutting out the Fuego until the sixth when Robert Garza hit a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 6-2. A three-run outburst in the seventh got Santa Fe within 7-5, then the Fuego (19-24) scored three times in the eighth to take an 8-7 lead.
Trinidad rallied in the bottom of the ninth, as Thomas
Jeffries IV hit a two-out single that scored Tim Henry for an 8-all tie. Kuttruf hit the first batter in the bottom of the 10th, then walked the bases loaded to set up Bigford, who was hit with the first pitch.
The two teams play the second of their three-game set at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday.
