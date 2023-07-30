The news isn’t all bad for the Santa Fe Fuego. The team’s sprint to the Pecos League regular season finish line was a positive one for one player. Entering Sunday’s finale against Blackwell, Fuego centerfielder Parker DePasquale had a night worthy of a video game junkie.

He launched five home runs (a league record) and finished his night 5-for-7 with 11 runs batted in.

Santa Fe scored 21 of its 34 runs (yes, 34) in the first inning. And that’s where it gets really wild for DePasquale. He went 3-for-3 in the frame, all home runs. The first was a solo shot to lead things off, the second a two-run blast and the third a three-run dinger.

