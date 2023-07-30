The news isn’t all bad for the Santa Fe Fuego. The team’s sprint to the Pecos League regular season finish line was a positive one for one player. Entering Sunday’s finale against Blackwell, Fuego centerfielder Parker DePasquale had a night worthy of a video game junkie.
He launched five home runs (a league record) and finished his night 5-for-7 with 11 runs batted in.
Santa Fe scored 21 of its 34 runs (yes, 34) in the first inning. And that’s where it gets really wild for DePasquale. He went 3-for-3 in the frame, all home runs. The first was a solo shot to lead things off, the second a two-run blast and the third a three-run dinger.
A mid-season pickup, he had 11 home runs entering Sunday’s finale and was just two shy of the team’s career standard set by Chevas Numata.
As a team, the Fuego had won eight of 13 games following a disastrous 15-game losing streak that ran from June 25 to July 14. Strip that skid out of there and they’d have been hovering at the .500 mark for the season.
Oh, yeah, Saturday’s 34-5 win over Blackwell at Fort Marcy Ballpark featured a 21-run first inning that had 17 hits, five walks and five homers. It was the largest single inning in team history.
Now the bad news: Statistically speaking it wasn’t the worst season in Santa Fe history — but it was close.
The Fuego finished with the fewest wins in team history and once again finished well outside the playoff picture. Before Sunday’s game, Santa Fe was 12 1/2 games behind fourth-place Garden City for the final postseason spot in the Mountain Division.
It extends the Fuego’s playoff-less streak to eight years. Not since the 2015 team lost in the finals has the club given fans something to cheer about when the Pecos League stage is at its biggest.
• • •
The football season begins Monday, but Bryce Melton hasn’t yet quit making a name for himself on the track.
The Santa Fe High junior capped his season in grand style over the weekend at the USA Track and Field National Junior Olympics Championships in Eugene, Ore. He placed second in the 100 meters in the 17-18 age group Sunday, running it in a time of 10.77 seconds. Melton finished sixth in Saturday’s 200, which he ran in 21.63 seconds. His time was 0.08 seconds faster than fellow New Mexican Tanner Montano of Albuquerque La Cueva, who was second in the 15-16 age group. Montano also took second in his age group’s 100 (10.81).
Melton wasn’t the only Northern New Mexico athlete at the event. Raina Passalacqua, a freshman at Los Alamos, was ninth in the 13-14 pentathlon, and Academy for Technology and the Classics senior Charli Koseoglu was 13th in the 17-18 javelin.
• • •
ATC has a new girls basketball coach, and he’s a familiar face — albeit in the boys program. Ben Martinez, who was the school’s boys assistant coach for the past three seasons, agreed to become the girls head coach earlier this month.
Martinez was part of a boys squad that reached the Class 2A championship game in its first postseason appearance. He takes on a girls program that has reached the state tournament in two of the past three seasons. Last year, the Phoenix went 20-8 and shared the District 2-2A title with Albuquerque Menaul and Estancia before losing in the opening round of the Class 2A bracket.
Martinez replaces legendary head coach Ron Drake, who resigned after guiding the program to a 65-26 overall record in four seasons.
• • •
If last weekend’s showing is any indication, Lobos fans are in for a treat.
Incoming transfer Mustapha Amzil, a 6-foot-9 forward who played last season at Dayton, scored 18 points and grabbed a dozen rebounds in his first game at the World University Games in China. His effort helped Finland beat Azerbaijan 105-43 in the Saturday opener for both teams. A native of Kotka, Finland, he will be a senior with the Lobos next season.
Amzil had another brilliant game Sunday, an 80-56 win over South Korea. He had 20 points and 11 rebounds with five assists. In two games he has made 15 of the 24 shots he has taken from inside the 3-point line. He’s 2-for-9 beyond the arc.
Finland went 2-0 to finish atop Pool D and earn a spot in the quarterfinals, which starts Wednesday. The tournament runs through Sunday’s championship game.