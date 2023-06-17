Football season is still two months away, but the scoreboard at Fort Marcy Ballpark on Saturday gave the few fans in attendance for a Pecos League game between Santa Fe and visiting Austin a taste of a pigskin score.
The Fuego established a franchise record for scoring in a 41-12 win over the Weirdos.
That’s not a typo.
In fact, the game was halted after six innings due to the lopsided score. The Fuego had 32 hits, while Austin pitchers issued nine walks. Weirdos starter Ian Farris — as in, Ian Farris the Santa Fe High baseball coach — went 2⅓ innings and gave up 21 runs on 18 hits.
A traveling team in the Pecos League, Austin has a roster filled with a number of players from whatever city they are playing in. Among the others out there Saturday was Jerome Romero, a member of the very first Fuego team in history. From 2012-13, he went 4-1 as a pitcher in 42 appearances. He worked the final two innings of Saturday’s game, giving up 10 hits and 13 runs (all earned) while striking out four.
The teams have one more game in their weekend series, a Father’s Day contest where the Fuego will go for a sweep. In the first three games, they’ve outscored Austin 94-19. Of Santa Fe’s runs, they’ve only had 22 innings to do all that damage.
Saturday’s game was a blowout in every sense of the word. The Fuego scored 17 runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 28-1 lead.
The game featured 13 home runs, 12 of them from Santa Fe’s lineup. Humberto Maldonado went deep three times to pad his Pecos League-leading total to 12. He was 4-for-5 in the game to raise his batting average to .491, second in the league. He also had seven runs batted in to give him 29 on the season, tops in the league.
He was outdone by teammate Maurice LaFon. The Fuego’s leadoff hitter, he had five hits and drove in nine runs.
Santa Fe player/manager Tom Fitzpatrick hit two home runs and drove in three while scoring four runs. He was one of seven Fuego players with at least three hits.
The team’s three-game winning streak has vaulted them just a little bit closer to the middle of the pack in the Mountain Division. At 5-9, Santa Fe sits in sixth place, half a dozen games behind division leaders Roswell and Tucson.
FUEGO NOTES
Sunday’s Father’s Day game will be dedicated to Fuego super fan Rudolfo “Rudy” Rios. A lifelong Santa Fe resident, he passed away last August at the age of 82.
Anyone who attended a Fuego game from 2012-22 undoubtedly heard his familiar rallying call of, “FueeeeGO!”
Rios would often sit on the concourse near the ticket booth near his devoted family members, all of whom worked in some capacity for the team. Over the years, he became as much a fixture of the organization as any player or coach.
In honor of Father’s Day, the Fuego will also have ticket specials for all dads attending Sunday’s game. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Fort Marcy.