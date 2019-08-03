The Santa Fe Fuego ended the 2019 Pecos League baseball season with a flurry Saturday night.
A 22-run outburst in a two-inning stretch settled the outcome with the Garden City Wind and the Fuego went on to a 33-6 win at Fort Marcy Ballpark. Santa Fe finished the season with a 27-31 record and won five of their last seven games. It was also the second time this season the team scored 30 or more runs.
The Fuego collected 36 hits, and nine batters had at least three hits. Santa Fe trailed 2-1 heading into the bottom of the second when it went on a 13-run onslaught. Chris Bosco hit a two-run home run to make it 3-2, and the Fuego hit four more homers in the inning.
The Wind scored four times in the top of the third, but the host team scored nine runs to make it 23-6.
Santa Fe hit nine home runs for the game, and three batters had two each. Sherman Graves had two and finished the year with 19. He also went 6-for-7 with eight RBIs. Jose Camacho went 3-for-8 and drove in six runs.