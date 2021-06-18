Ryan Bernardy’s sacrifice fly brought home Kelvan Pilot with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth as the Santa Fe Fuego walked off the Tucson Saguaros, 11-10, in Pecos League action Friday night at Fort Marcy Ballpark.

The Fuego (9-8) led 9-5 in the middle innings and carried a 10-8 lead into the top of the ninth. That’s when Tucson, down to its last out, scored the tying run on a wild pitch by Santa Fe’s August Voight.

Voight was charged with the blown save but got the win despite seeing his team-leading ERA rise to 2.89 with a rare shaky outing. He struck out the side but also gave up three hits and a walk with two earned runs.

The Fuego had 16 hits, led by a scintillating 5-for-5 effort from shortstop Parker DePasquale. He was bidding for a 6-hit night in the ninth but was issued a base on balls. He drove in three runs, giving him 26 RBI for the season.

Declan Peterson hit a home run, as did Aaron McIntyre, each of them going 2-for-3 with a combined five runs scored.

Santa Fe, which has won seven of its last 10 games, closed within a game of Tucson in the Mountain Division South standings. The teams will wrap up their weekend series Saturday night at Fort Marcy with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

