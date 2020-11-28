In February, during a time when it was perfectly acceptable to pack a few hundred people into a crowded restaurant to hail a new chapter in Lobo football, head coach Danny Gonzales proved he was a man of his word by rolling out a recruiting class overloaded with greenhorn freshmen.
“The only way this is going to work the way the people of this state deserve,” he said at the time, “is if we build our roster with the kind of players who will be here four, five years and buy into what we’re trying to do here, which is bring another championship back to the University of New Mexico.”
All but two of the 24 players he introduced Feb. 5 on national signing day were straight out of high school. Most, he pointed out, wouldn’t even be able to step foot on the University of New Mexico campus until a few months later, and once they did, Gonzales said, a select few would have an opportunity to make an immediate impact.
Ten months (and one rapidly expanding pandemic) later, the majority of those fresh faces are playing key roles for a team that has clearly ditched the college coach’s low-hanging fruit method of retooling with junior college transfers in favor of the slow-burn technique of signing high school players. Three true freshmen started the season opener and a handful more had made significant contributions on both sides of the ball in the four weeks since.
It’s part of a concentrated, deliberate effort to sacrifice immediate gains for long-term dividends.
“I saw a chance to play right away,” said Lobos running back Nathaniel Jones, one of 13 true freshmen to have gotten meaningful playing time in the first five games. “To be part of something with a lot of young guys doing something special, I wanted that.”
Jones is second on the team in rushing yards, averaging 5.2 yards a carry. One of his lead blockers is offensive lineman Isaak Gutierrez, another true freshman.
Others to have played in at least one game thus far: receivers Bobby Wooden, Jace Taylor and Elijah Queen, tight end Conner Kinslow, offensive linemen Leke Asenuga and Greg Brown, linebackers Ray Leutele, Syaire Riley and Dion Hunter, defensive lineman Ian Shewell and safeties Tavian Combs and Troy Sicaero.
Combs and Hunter have become mainstays on the defense, with Combs cracking the starting lineup after one of his teammates tested positive for COVID-19 in October. He was the Lobos’ second-leading tackler in a Thanksgiving Day loss to Utah State.
He and fellow freshman Connor Genal, the third-string quarterback who made his UNM debut in that same game, said they’ve noticed how some players have gone all-in on Gonzales’s system and are willing to do anything it takes to get the team’s energy level up. As newcomers, they see the value in trying to change the team’s culture one play at a time.
“There’s a lot of dudes that will jump up and start cheering and stuff like that,” Combs said of the energy on the sidelines during games. “Then there’s like a small group of dudes that will sit on the sideline and don’t really care. Those dudes, we need to make sure everyone’s in on cheering for our offense. I mean, we don’t have fans right now.”
For Gonzales, the formula is simple. He wants high school players from established prep programs that have a history of success. What’s more, he wants players with a strong sense of character and toughness. The skill set and athleticism are traits that can be developed over time; the others cannot.
“So you build those kids, you recruit them, you train them, you teach them,” he said. “After about three years of having the culture of we run to the ball, we do everything right, we’re player-driven, then all of a sudden those guys that come in as freshmen — those other three classes behind them, that’s all they know, so when those guys get out of line, the other kids get them alright before the coaches have to.”
The risk of recruiting junior college players, he said, is all a matter of time.
“You take a kid that’s a junior for that season, you’re going to have him for one offseason and the second season, then they’re done,” Gonzales said. “You really only have them for about 18 months, so what kind of investment do they really have in your program?”
One or two junior college players in every recruiting class pan out, but most are no better than average. For coaches desperate to save a sinking ship, that’s usually good enough.
“What we’re going to get, you’re not going to have enough time to mold them into what we want them to be,” Gonzales said.
One big issue with UNM’s freshmen is a lack of available talent handed over from previous head coach Bob Davie’s roster. Of the redshirt freshmen, only four are on scholarship. One of them is Genal, one of the few holdovers of Davie’s final high school recruiting class. He came to UNM two years ago and sat out last season as a redshirt.
“And then in our sophomore class. There’s only nine of them,” Gonzales said. “Now, in the group of freshmen we just brought in, you have a bunch of guys that the only thing they’re going to know is our way. In three years from now, those will be the ones setting the tone for the ones coming behind them.”
One thing Gonzales predicted long before his team’s first practice, even before he finished assembling his coaching staff or had a chance to meet all the players, is that the Lobos were destined to struggle in 2020, potentially a bigger dive in 2021 and 2022 as the younger players developed, then finally become the team the coaches envisioned in 2023.
After that, the Gonzales mantra of playing tough, being true to the university and doing things the right way on and off the field will finally become the bedrock of a football program that has had a long history of getting overlooked.
As for the pandemic, one of its few advantages is the time it has given the coaching staff with the players. UNM’s bubble has been a resounding success — on Saturday athletic director Eddie Nuñez announced that of the 320 PCR tests conducted in the last week, none came back positive for COVID-19 — both in terms of player health and team unity.
Holed up in self-contained zone at a hotel in Henderson, Nev., since late October, the Lobos have made huge strides in getting the freshmen to become viable options.
“We’ve had an opportunity to spend more time with some of the better players,” Gonzales said. “It’ll help. Obviously it hasn’t helped a ton right now because we’re not very good, but it’ll help as we keep building this thing.”
