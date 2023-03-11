ALBUQUERQUE — Gerard Garcia gave himself three years to prove himself worthy to the keys of the St. Michael’s boys basketball kingdom.
He needed just one.
He made a declaration in a conversation he had with his son, Jeriah Garcia, soon after he officially became the Horsemen head coach in April.
“I told him if I don’t win the state title in three years, I’ll quit,” Gerard Garcia said.
The 55-year-old doesn’t have to worry about his employment anymore, not after guiding the top-seeded Horsemen to the Class 3A championship Saturday with a 66-49 win over last year’s champion, No. 3 Las Vegas Robertson, in The Pit Saturday afternoon.
It was the coronation of an individual who has bled St. Michael’s blue for most of his life. Garcia is a 1987 graduate of the school, a two-time cancer survivor and has spent more than 30 years coaching basketball and baseball. Until his hire as the official head coach of St. Michael’s in April, Garcia was always one of the invisible hands behind the curtain as an assistant coach for the school’s basketball and baseball programs.
And Garcia almost seemed resigned that he would never get the chance to prove himself as a head coach. Now, he stands atop the 3A mountain, with a blue trophy to show for his perseverance. And he wasn’t afraid to show his appreciation for the administrators who believed in him.
“I didn’t envision that,” Garcia said, standing a couple of feet from the championship trophy. “I thank the guys right there — [St. Michael’s assistant athletic director] Tom Manning; [Josh [Grine], our AD; Kevin Garcia, our old AD; just for giving me this opportunity to be here.
“I think they have a trust in me and I want to thank them all.”
Their faith stemmed from a fateful morning of Jan. 29, 2022, when the school placed then-head coach David Rodriguez on administrative leave amid an investigation into accusations of racism and verbal abuse and turned the program over to Garcia on a temporary basis.
His first game came against the Cardinals later that morning, and it was an auspicious start. The Horsemen trailed 40-22 late in the third quarter before using a 28-6 rally to force overtime and win, 61-57. St. Michael’s, which was struggling with a 4-12 record, won 12 of its next 15 games before losing to the Cardinals in the 3A title game.
It was the first time in state history a team started the season 0-10 and went on to reach the state championship game.
If anyone had faith in Garcia, it was former Horsemen head coach Ron Geyer. Garcia was an assistant in varying capacities during Geyer’s 12-year run, and even filled in for Geyer for nine games after he broke his leg in a skiing accident in 2015-16. The two developed a strong relationship — to the point that Geyer and Garcia talk after almost every game.
Geyer, who retired from coaching in 2017, said Garcia’s thirst for knowledge helped him grow, mature and develop into the coach he is. For anyone who thinks he is pulling the strings for Garcia in the background, he sternly rejects that notion.
“There is a great deal of trust and respect,” Geyer said. “We did talk a lot throughout the year, but not just about basketball. We have a special relationship and I don’t want to take any credit, that’s for damn sure. He and his staff have done a wonderful job.”
Still, Garcia made it clear Geyer is an important figure to him, and pointed at him in the stands moments after the final buzzer sounded. He said he expected to hear from his mentor, both to congratulate and critique him.
“He’s always in my ear, telling me what I did wrong, what I didn’t do wrong,” Garcia said. “I’m sure I have a few text messages [already].”
Still, Garcia said he heard people question whether he was the right for St. Michael’s, and it was why he made his proclamation to his son. In the postgame news conference, he said he hadn’t shared that story with anyone.
So, when he walked into the interview room after the medal and trophy presentation, he got his chance to crow at what the Horsemen accomplished. He recited the numbers 4 and 22.
Four represented the number of times the Horsemen beat Robertson, the team he said no one in the state believed St. Michael’s could beat.
Twenty-two for the number of consecutive wins the Horsemen won to finish the season.
“When I took this job, nobody said we could beat Robertson once,” Garcia said as he stared as his players assembled at the interview stage. “We did it once. We did it twice. We did it three times. We did it four times!”
Not that it took four times to demonstrate his worth, but Garcia never has to prove himself as a coach again.