ALBUQUERQUE — Close is good when measuring progress.
When it comes to wins and losses for the Santa Fe High Demons, not so much.
For the fourth time in the past seven games, the Demons found themselves with a chance for a win in the fourth quarter but went away empty-handed.
Tuesday night offered another chapter in the “close, but no cigar” book Santa Fe High has been writing this season. The Demons trimmed a 40-24 third-quarter deficit against Albuquerque Atrisco Heritage Academy to 63-58 with less than 4 minutes left in the opening round of the APS Metro Championships at Albuquerque Sandia, but key turnovers down the stretch doomed them.
The Jaguars, the second-ranked team in Class 5A according to MaxPreps.com, escaped with a 78-70 win to advance to the second round of the 16-team tournament. Santa Fe High, meanwhile, is relegated to the consolation bracket, facing Albuquerque Cibola at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
In what has been a frustrating pattern, the Demons put themselves in position for wins against Rio Rancho, Rio Rancho Cleveland, Rio Grande and Atrisco Heritage over the past three weeks. Whether it was failing to hold leads (versus the Storm and the Ravens) or having a chance to rally in the fourth quarter (versus the Rams and the Jaguars), Santa Fe High has not been able to finish games.
Demons head coach Zack Cole said the fact his team is still in those games is an encouraging sign, and believes it can reverse its bad luck.
“We’re optimistic right now,” Cole said. “Would we like to have pulled out those close games? Absolutely. I told the boys we will pull those games out when we deserve it.”
Composure might be the biggest obstacle in turning those losses into wins. On Dec. 16, a technical foul bolstered a crucial 12-2 run for Rio Rancho that turned a 42-39 Demons lead into a 51-44 Rams advantage they never lost. Against Cleveland, it was a closing 20-6 Storm run that erased a 56-44 lead midway through the fourth and led to a 64-62 loss.
Against Rio Grande in the opening round of the Jalene Berger Holiday Classic at Rio Rancho, Lukas Turner missed a pair of free throws in the final minute with the Demons trailing 52-50 that allowed the Ravens to escape with a 55-52 win.
Santa Fe High (6-5) had to rally from deficits of 22-11 and 40-24 against the Jaguars on Tuesday, in part because it abandoned its game plan of attacking the basket. Atrisco Heritage switched the Demons’ offense into “drive-and-kick” mode, which meant a plethora of jumpers and few shots in the paint.
At one point, Santa Fe High slumped through a 2-for-15 stretch from the field and found itself down 38-24 at the half. When Jaguars guard Chris Parra putback a missed shot 14 seconds into the third quarter, the margin was 40-24 and it appeared the rout was on.
Enter Turner, who heeded Cole’s words at halftime to attack the basket.
He scored 16 of his team’s 18 third-quarter points to single-handedly lead the charge, on his way to a 34-point performance. Of his seven buckets in the quarter, five were in the paint, and he knocked down all three free throws in the quarter.
His breakaway layup off a Sam Lopez steal brought the Demons to within 47-38 with 3:18 left in the third.
“I think we finally woke up in the third quarter,” Turner said. “We’re right there. We’re close to being a good team.”
Turner was joined by Lopez in the fourth quarter, as Lopez scored eight points and his three-point play off a drive to the rim cut the Atrisco Heritage advantage to 63-58 with 3:46 left.
“You gotta credit Santa Fe High,” Atrisco Heritage head coach Steve Heredia said. “They didn’t take no for an answer. They put their head down and got in there [in the paint]. We were late on rotations, and a little lazy on the ball.”
Yet, the Jaguars (11-1) clamped down long enough to hold off Santa Fe High.
Parra collected a steal at midcourt as the Demons were in transition off a Jaguars miss, then recorded his own three-point play off his transition layup that ignited a seven-point run.
The Demons didn’t help with two misses around the rim. Turner picked up a charging foul and Cole was called for a technical foul for arguing with the officials on a no-call. Even though Santa Fe High responded with a 9-2 run that got it within 72-67 on Rob Martinez’s 3-pointer with 36.8 seconds left, but Atrisco Heritage was a perfect 6-for-6 from the stripe the rest of the way.
“It’s all about valuing possession, especially in crunch time,” Turner said. “I think we were pushing [the pace] a little too much and not slowing it down when we needed to. Both teams were playing at a fast pace the whole game, but we sometimes gotta realize it’s good to slow it down sometimes.”
If the Demons can learn how to play smart down the stretch, Heredia said they could be a dangerous team come District 5-5A play and in the postseason.
“That district is kinda up in the up in the air right now,” Heredia said. “You look at Los Lunas as the favorite, but from what I saw from Santa Fe tonight, they can beat Los Lunas. Zack does a great job of preparing his team and making them competitive.”
Competitive is one thing. Good is another.
The only way Santa Fe High can make the jump from one description to the other is learning how to win.
Being close won’t cut it.