They were the core of the St. Michael’s baseball team that was among the best in Class 3A over the past three seasons — 2020 excepted.
So, it was no surprise to Horsemen head coach Augustin Ruiz that 2022 graduates Owen Gruda, Isaac Ruiz, CeeJay Saiz and Derek Martinez earned 3A first-team All-State honors Tuesday, which was released by the New Mexico Baseball Coaches Association.
Two of the four had been varsity players since they were freshmen, while Gruda was a three-year letterman and Derek Martinez had five years under his belt.
Together, they helped the Horsemen to a 19-7 record in 2022, a second straight District 2-3A crown and the top seed in the Class 3A State Tournament.
“This senior group, even when they were juniors, they played a big role last season [in 2021],” coach Ruiz said. “They had their own identity and this new group coming up [to replace them] is going to have to figure out how to come together as their own unit.”
Saiz was far and away the top player for the Horsemen, as the catcher batted .649 over 26 games with five home runs and a team-best 46 RBIs. The respect he commanded was so deep he was intentionally walked twice with the bases loaded by Santa Fe Indian School in an 8-5 loss in the Class 3A quarterfinals in May.
Coach Ruiz said he was a little disappointed Saiz didn’t earn 3A’s Player of the Year honor. That went to Luis Patron, a pitcher for state champion New Mexico Military Institute.
Meanwhile, Gruda was the staff ace, going 9-0 with a 2.40 ERA. He also registered 60 strikeouts in 492/3 innings. When he wasn’t on the hill, he provided strong defense in the outfield and batted .354 with 30 RBIs, which was second-best on the team.
Isaac Ruiz, the second baseman, led the team in doubles (11), was second in runs scored (36) while batting .326 with 25 RBIs.
Martinez showed his diagnosis of multiple sclerosis did not slow him down on the field. He was third on the team in batting at .416 with 35 runs scored and was second in stolen bases with seven.
Augustin Ruiz also expressed disappointment that no other district team (SFIS, Las Vegas Robertson, West Las Vegas and Raton) did not have a player make the All-State team. It was surprising, since Raton and SFIS made it to the 3A semifinals.
He wondered if the voting process eliminated them from consideration, since only members of the New Mexico Baseball Coaches Association are allowed to vote on teams.
Last year, there were not enough votes from 3A coaches to formulate a 3A All-State team.
“Maybe, that’s something we need to look at,” Ruiz said. “There were kids at Santa Fe Indian and Robertson and Raton that deserved a spot.”
In Class 1A/2A, McCurdy has six players on the All-State team. Senior pitcher Kordero Talachy and junior outfielder Damian Quezada earned second-team honors. Senior pitcher Andres Borrego, senior infielder Marcos Gasca, junior infielder Adrian Maestas and sophomore outfielder Lucas Martinez were given honorable mentions by 1A and 2A coaches.
McCurdy went 16-10, won District 5-2A and reached the Class 2A quarterfinals this season.